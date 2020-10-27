American Homes 4 Rent Opens Barcroft Community in Marvin, North Carolina

"American Homes 4 Rent is proud to open our new Barcroft community as we expand upon our already strong presence in the Charlotte area," said Zack Johnson, Executive Vice President of Acquisitions & Development for AH4R. "Local families will welcome the high-quality features and enhanced service they'll find at AH4R's latest innovative rental home community."

Barcroft adds 27 homes built and operated by AH4R to its existing portfolio of more than 3,700 units in the Charlotte market.

"American Homes 4 Rent is providing a superior new choice in American housing," said Brent Landry, Senior Vice President of Development for AH4R. "Our newly constructed Barcroft community offers all the benefits of single-family living with the financial flexibility and low-maintenance lifestyle of leasing."

The homes at Barcroft feature upscale finishes that residents appreciate, along with the benefits of lawn care and pet-friendly yards. All homes are designed with open concept floorplans, granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring, elegant bathrooms, quality fixtures, central heating and air conditioning, and three-car garages.

Barcroft features four- and five-bedroom homes ranging in size from approximately 2,100 to 3,100 square feet. Pricing starts from the $2,200s per month.

Not only does this well-located neighborhood provide residents with quick access to local job centers, dining, shopping and entertainment, it will also offer high-end amenities such as hiking trails.

Prospective residents are encouraged to use AH4R's innovative Let Yourself In technology to tour available homes at their convenience and then manage their rental experience online at ah4r.com.

Visit us at ah4rc.com/barcroft or call (980) 337-2876 to learn more about floorplans, pricing and availability.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of June 30, 2020, we owned 53,000 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states. In addition to Barcroft, American Homes 4 Rent owns more than 3,700 homes in the Charlotte area, including the communities of Enclave at Cramer Woods, Reserve at Ashlyn Creek and Wildwood.

Additional information about American Homes 4 Rent is available on our website at http://www.ah4r.com.

Contact:

American Homes 4 Rent

Media Relations

Megan Grabos

Phone: (805) 413-5088

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE American Homes 4 Rent

Related Links

http://www.ah4r.com

