American Homes 4 Rent Opens Jones Crossing Community in Las Vegas

"American Homes 4 Rent is proud to open our new Jones Crossing community that provides Las Vegas home shoppers a superior new choice in American housing," said Zack Johnson, Executive Vice President of Acquisitions & Development for AH4R. "Our newly constructed Jones Crossing community offers all the benefits of single-family living with the financial flexibility and low-maintenance lifestyle of leasing."

Jones Crossing adds 30 homes built, owned and operated by AH4R to its existing portfolio of more than 1,000 residences in the Las Vegas market.

"AH4R is revolutionizing the industry as the nation's leading builder of single-family rental communities," said Robert Broad, Senior Vice President of Development for AH4R. "Our talented property management team is ready to welcome Jones Crossing residents to this beautiful new neighborhood and deliver a superior customer experience."

The homes at Jones Crossing feature desert landscaping and pet-friendly yards. All homes are designed with open concept floorplans, granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring, elegant bathrooms, quality fixtures, central heating and air conditioning, and two-car garages.

Jones Crossing features three- and four-bedroom homes ranging in size from approximately 1,800 to 2,100 square feet. Pricing starts from the $1,800s per month. The well-located neighborhood provides residents with quick access to local job centers, dining, shopping and entertainment.

Prospective residents are encouraged to use AH4R's innovative Let Yourself In technology to tour available homes at their convenience and then manage their rental experience online at ah4r.com.

Visit us at ah4rc.com/jonescrossing or call (725) 710-2254 to learn more about floorplans, pricing and availability.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of September 30, 2020, we owned 53,229 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states. In addition to Jones Crossing, American Homes 4 Rent owns more than 1,000 homes in the Las Vegas area, including the communities of Big Buffalo, Cactus Cliff, Desert Wind Ranch and Kings Crossings.

Additional information about American Homes 4 Rent is available on our website at http://www.ah4r.com.

Contact:

American Homes 4 Rent

Media Relations

Megan Grabos

Phone: (805) 413-5088

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE American Homes 4 Rent

