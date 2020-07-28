American Homes 4 Rent Opens New Spring Rose Community in Riverview, Florida

"American Homes 4 Rent's beautiful new Spring Rose neighborhood is designed for today's rental home shopper as it features high-quality single-family detached homes with lower annual maintenance costs and superior customer experiences," said Zack Johnson, Executive Vice President of Acquisitions & Development for AH4R. "Our pioneering AMH Development program continues to deliver well-located, purpose-built communities to meet the increasing demand for new rental housing in the Tampa Bay market."

Spring Rose adds 24 homes built, owned and operated by AH4R to its existing 2,300 unit portfolio in the Tampa Bay market.

The homes at Spring Rose feature upscale finishes that residents appreciate, along with the benefits of lawn care and pet-friendly fenced yards. All homes are designed with open concept floorplans, granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring, elegant bathrooms, quality fixtures, central heating and air conditioning, and two-car garages.

Spring Rose features three and four-bedroom homes ranging in size from approximately 1,900 to 2,200 square feet. Pricing starts from the $1,900s per month. This quaint, well-located neighborhood provides residents with easy access to I-75, the Selmon Expressway, and the everyday conveniences of shopping, dining, schools and entertainment.

Prospective residents are encouraged to use AH4R's innovative Let Yourself In technology to tour available homes at their convenience and then manage their rental experience online at ah4r.com.

Visit us at ah4rc.com/springrose or call (813) 560-1988 to learn more about floorplans, pricing and availability.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of March 31, 2020, we owned 52,776 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states. In addition to Spring Rose, American Homes 4 Rent owns more than 2,300 homes in the Tampa Bay area, including the communities of Belmont Glen, Camden Woods, Victory Landing and Willow Walk North.

Additional information about American Homes 4 Rent is available on our website at http://www.ah4r.com.

Contact:

American Homes 4 Rent

Media Relations

Megan Grabos

Phone: (805) 413-5088

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE American Homes 4 Rent

Related Links

https://www.ah4r.com

