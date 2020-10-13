American Homes 4 Rent Opens Treaty Oaks Community in St. Augustine, Florida

"American Homes 4 Rent's communities are a new, innovative choice in American housing that combine the benefits of a single-family home with the flexibility and low-maintenance of leasing," said Zack Johnson, Executive Vice President of Acquisitions & Development for AH4R. "We are proud to open our new Treaty Oaks community as we expand upon our already strong presence in the Jacksonville area."

Treaty Oaks adds 31 homes built, owned and operated by AH4R to its existing portfolio of more than 2,300 units in the Jacksonville market.

"We are a resident-focused company seeking to create better experiences and our new Treaty Oaks community leverages our deep understanding of our industry and the Jacksonville market," said Brent Landry, Senior Vice President of Development for AH4R. "We know where home shoppers want to live, the design features they prefer and we have the unique ability to lease our homes quickly with our in-house sales team."

The homes at Treaty Oaks feature upscale finishes that residents appreciate, along with the benefits of lawn care and pet-friendly yards. All homes are designed with open concept floorplans, granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring, elegant bathrooms, quality fixtures, central heating and air conditioning and two-car garages.

Treaty Oaks features four- and five-bedroom homes ranging in size from approximately 2,000 to 2,200 square feet. Pricing starts from the $1,900s per month.

Not only does this well-located neighborhood provide residents with quick access to local job centers, dining, shopping and entertainment, it will also offer high-end amenities such as a clubhouse, pool and fitness center. The community is a short drive from St. Augustine Beach and is also near Treaty Park, a 47-acre complex that features Paws Dog Park, Robert Laryn Skate Park, a recreational sport facility, and bicycle and nature trails.

Prospective residents are encouraged to use AH4R's innovative Let Yourself In technology to tour available homes at their convenience and then manage their rental experience online at ah4r.com.

Visit us at ah4rc.com/treatyoaks or call (904) 586-3176 to learn more about floorplans, pricing and availability.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of June 30, 2020, we owned 53,000 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states. In addition to Treaty Oaks, American Homes 4 Rent owns more than 2,300 homes in the Jacksonville area, including the communities of Black Creek Village, Calebs Cove and Kindlewood.

Additional information about American Homes 4 Rent is available on our website at http://www.ah4r.com.

