American Homes 4 Rent to Open Kings Crossings Community in North Las Vegas, Nevada

"American Homes 4 Rent is proud to open our new Kings Crossings community that provides Las Vegas home shoppers a superior new choice in American housing," said Zack Johnson, Executive Vice President of Acquisitions & Development for AH4R. "Our newly constructed Kings Crossings community offers all the benefits of single-family living with the financial flexibility and low-maintenance lifestyle of leasing."

Kings Crossings adds 81 homes built, owned and operated by AH4R to its existing portfolio of more than 1,000 units in the Las Vegas market.

"AH4R is revolutionizing the industry as the nation's leading builder of single-family rental communities," said Robert Broad, Senior Vice President of Development for AH4R. "The homes at Kings Crossings offer residents high-quality features and unique neighborhood amenities such as a community pool and miles of walking trails."

The homes at Kings Crossings feature desert landscaping and pet-friendly yards. All homes are designed with open concept floorplans, granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring, elegant bathrooms, quality fixtures and two-car garages.

Kings Crossings features three- and four-bedroom homes ranging in size from approximately 1,400 to 2,100 square feet. Pricing starts from the $1,700s per month. The well-located neighborhood provides residents with quick access to local job centers, dining, shopping and entertainment.

Prospective residents are encouraged to use AH4R's innovative Let Yourself In technology to tour available homes at their convenience and then manage their rental experience online at ah4r.com.

Visit us at ah4rc.com/kingscrossings or call (725) 710-2264 to learn more about floorplans, pricing and availability.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of June 30, 2020, we owned 53,000 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states. In addition to Kings Crossings, American Homes 4 Rent owns more than 1,000 homes in the Las Vegas area, including the communities of Big Buffalo, Cactus Cliff and Desert Wind Ranch.

Additional information about American Homes 4 Rent is available on our website at http://www.ah4r.com.

Contact:

American Homes 4 Rent

Media Relations

Megan Grabos

Phone: (805) 413-5088

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE American Homes 4 Rent

