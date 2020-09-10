American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in BofA Securities 2020 Global Real Estate Virtual Conference

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) (the "Company"), a leading provider of high-quality single-family homes for rent, announced today that members of the Company's management team will participate in a roundtable discussion during the BofA Securities 2020 Global Real Estate Virtual Conference (the "Conference") taking place September 15-16, 2020.

The Company's roundtable discussion will begin at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. A live audio webcast will be available on the Company's website at www.americanhomes4rent.com under the "For Investors" tab. A replay of the webcast will be available through September 30, 2020.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of June 30, 2020, we owned 53,000 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.

Additional information about American Homes 4 Rent is available on our website at http://www.americanhomes4rent.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Anne McGuinness

Phone: (855) 794-2447

Email: [email protected]

Media Relations Contact:

Megan Grabos

Phone: (805) 413-5088

Email: [email protected]

