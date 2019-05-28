American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT REITweek 2019 Conference

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) (the "Company"), a leading provider of high-quality single-family homes for rent, announced today that members of the Company's management team will participate in a roundtable discussion at the NAREIT REITweek 2019 Conference at the New York Hilton Midtown.

The roundtable discussion will begin at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. A live audio webcast will be available on the Company's website at www.americanhomes4rent.com under the "For Investors" tab. A replay of the webcast will be available through June 18, 2019.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of March 31, 2019, we owned approximately 52,923 single-family properties, in selected submarkets in 22 states.

Additional information about American Homes 4 Rent is available on our website at www.americanhomes4rent.com.

Contact:



American Homes 4 Rent

Investor Relations

Phone: (855)794-2447

Email: investors@ah4r.com

