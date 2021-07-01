American Honda Carefully Manages Supply Issues to Continue Sales Momentum in 2nd Quarter

Based on strong product inventories, Honda completed the best four-month sales run in its history, including a new 2nd quarter sales record. Fueled primarily by record truck sales, cars also contributed with Civic and Accord completing a strong 2nd quarter, combining for over 53,000 sales in June. Honda set a new June record on sales of 137,238 units.

Pilot, Passport, CR-V and HR-V set new June records, pushing total Honda truck sales over 81,000 units for the month.

Sales of Honda electrified vehicles set a new first half sales mark as Insight hybrid sedan nearly matched its best June sales.

Ahead of the sales impact of the all-new 2022 model which began arriving at dealerships late in the month, Civic topped 32,000 sales in June.

Building on the momentum of the outgoing model, the new 2022 Civic Sedan raises the bar in every way – design, safety, performance, and technology.



Record sales of hybrid-electric vehicles in the first half of 2021 is helping lay the foundation for the brand's first volume BEV coming in 2024, the Honda Prologue.