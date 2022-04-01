American Honda Posts Strong March Sales with Slight Improvement in Product Supply
Apr 01, 2022, 13:25 ET
- American Honda sales near 110,000 units, best since August 2021, on improved supply and sustained demand
- Honda sets new monthly record for electrified vehicles on strong sales of CR-V Hybrid and Accord Hybrid
- HR-V scored a 14th straight monthly sales record as March sales set a new all-time sales mark for any month
- Acura posts best month since August 2021, with sales topping 13,000 units in March
- Acura SUVs near 10,000 units based on best MDX sales since May 2021
- Pre-sales of hot-selling new Type S model help Acura MDX flagship top 6,400 units in March
TORRANCE, Calif., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
|
American Honda
|
Acura
|
Honda
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
Q1
|
266,418
|
89,373
|
177,045
|
28,236
|
6,800
|
21,436
|
238,182
|
82,573
|
155,609
|
-23.2%
|
-27.3%
|
-21%
|
-25.5%
|
-26.8%
|
-25%
|
-23%
|
-27.3%
|
-20.5%
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
March
|
108,075
|
32,249
|
75,826
|
13,220
|
3,301
|
9,919
|
94,855
|
28,948
|
65,907
|
-27.2%
|
-39.6%
|
-20.3%
|
-25.9%
|
-24%
|
-26.5%
|
-27.4%
|
-41%
|
-19.3%
"Like much of the industry, we're riding a bit of a roller coaster due to fluctuating parts supply issues, but strong March sales for Honda and Acura speak to the fact that demand remains strong and our retail deliveries are based primarily on what we can supply to our dealers," said Dave Gardner, executive vice president of Business & Sales at American Honda. "We aren't out of the woods yet, but we will continue to manage the supply issues to maximize production and help our dealers meet the needs of our customers."
|
HONDA
|
BRAND REPORT
|
Sales Highlights
|
Notes
|
While the award-winning Civic remains in extremely tight supply, stronger availability of hybrid-electric models contributed to the Honda brand posting relatively strong sales of nearly 95,000 units in March.
|
Honda will reveal the all-new sporty and versatile 2023 HR-V this month, the first of three new SUVs to be introduced this year.
Six 2022 Honda models earned a TOP SAFETY PICK rating or better from IIHS, and all fully tested Honda vehicles earn NHTSA's top NCAP crash-test ratings.
|
ACURA
|
BRAND REPORT
|
Sales Highlights
|
Notes
|
Acura posted strong March sales topping 13,000 units based on strong sales of SUVs and the best month for Acura sedans since August 2021.
|
First two months of manual transmission production is pre-sold, with over 75% of 2023 Integra pre-orders for the three-pedal model.
Deliveries of MDX Type S have begun, the most powerful, best handling and best equipped Acura SUV ever.
|
American Honda Vehicle Sales for March 2022
|
Month-to-Date
|
Year-to-Date
|
March
|
March
|
DSR** %
|
MoM %
|
March
|
March
|
DSR** %
|
YoY %
|
American Honda Total
|
108,075
|
148,538
|
-29.9%
|
-27.2%
|
266,418
|
347,091
|
-24.3%
|
-23.2%
|
Total Car Sales
|
32,249
|
53,366
|
-41.8%
|
-39.6%
|
89,373
|
122,853
|
-28.2%
|
-27.3%
|
Total Truck Sales
|
75,826
|
95,172
|
-23.3%
|
-20.3%
|
177,045
|
224,238
|
-22.1%
|
-21.0%
|
Honda
|
Total Car Sales
|
28,948
|
49,023
|
-43.1%
|
-41.0%
|
82,573
|
113,565
|
-28.3%
|
-27.3%
|
Honda
|
Total Truck Sales
|
65,907
|
81,684
|
-22.3%
|
-19.3%
|
155,609
|
195,638
|
-21.5%
|
-20.5%
|
Acura
|
Total Car Sales
|
3,301
|
4,343
|
-26.8%
|
-24.0%
|
6,800
|
9,288
|
-27.8%
|
-26.8%
|
Acura
|
Total Truck Sales
|
9,919
|
13,488
|
-29.2%
|
-26.5%
|
21,436
|
28,600
|
-26.0%
|
-25.0%
|
* Total Domestic Car Sales
|
31,552
|
45,957
|
-33.9%
|
-31.3%
|
87,298
|
106,592
|
-19.2%
|
-18.1%
|
Domestic
|
Car
|
Honda Division
|
28,252
|
41,656
|
-34.7%
|
-32.2%
|
80,500
|
97,448
|
-18.5%
|
-17.4%
|
Acura Division
|
3,300
|
4,301
|
-26.1%
|
-23.3%
|
6,798
|
9,144
|
-26.6%
|
-25.7%
|
* Total Domestic Truck Sales
|
75,826
|
95,172
|
-23.3%
|
-20.3%
|
177,045
|
224,237
|
-22.1%
|
-21.0%
|
Domestic
|
Truck
|
Honda Division
|
65,907
|
81,684
|
-22.3%
|
-19.3%
|
155,609
|
195,637
|
-21.5%
|
-20.5%
|
Acura Division
|
9,919
|
13,488
|
-29.2%
|
-26.5%
|
21,436
|
28,600
|
-26.0%
|
-25.0%
|
Total Import Car Sales
|
697
|
7,409
|
-90.9%
|
-90.6%
|
2,075
|
16,261
|
-87.4%
|
-87.2%
|
Import
|
Car
|
Honda Division
|
696
|
7,367
|
-90.9%
|
-90.6%
|
2,073
|
16,117
|
-87.3%
|
-87.1%
|
Acura Division
|
1
|
42
|
-97.7%
|
-97.6%
|
2
|
144
|
-98.6%
|
-98.6%
|
Total Import Truck Sales
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0
|
1
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
Import
|
Truck
|
Honda Division
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0
|
1
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
Acura Division
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
|
Honda Division Total
|
94,855
|
130,707
|
-30.1%
|
-27.4%
|
238,182
|
309,203
|
-24.0%
|
-23.0%
|
Honda
|
Car
|
ACCORD
|
17,658
|
19,968
|
-14.8%
|
-11.6%
|
42,039
|
46,591
|
-11.0%
|
-9.8%
|
CIVIC
|
10,444
|
24,522
|
-59.0%
|
-57.4%
|
38,515
|
55,903
|
-32.0%
|
-31.1%
|
CLARITY
|
83
|
464
|
-82.8%
|
-82.1%
|
154
|
1,147
|
-86.8%
|
-86.6%
|
INSIGHT
|
763
|
1,682
|
-56.3%
|
-54.6%
|
1,865
|
3,859
|
-52.3%
|
-51.7%
|
Truck
|
CR-V
|
29,943
|
37,711
|
-23.5%
|
-20.6%
|
58,579
|
93,766
|
-38.4%
|
-37.5%
|
HR-V
|
15,341
|
11,625
|
27.1%
|
32.0%
|
42,168
|
26,175
|
59.0%
|
61.1%
|
ODYSSEY
|
4,973
|
9,193
|
-47.9%
|
-45.9%
|
11,210
|
20,066
|
-44.9%
|
-44.1%
|
PASSPORT
|
3,470
|
4,914
|
-32.0%
|
-29.4%
|
10,474
|
11,610
|
-11.0%
|
-9.8%
|
PILOT
|
8,828
|
12,160
|
-30.1%
|
-27.4%
|
23,989
|
31,451
|
-24.7%
|
-23.7%
|
RIDGELINE
|
3,352
|
6,081
|
-46.9%
|
-44.9%
|
9,189
|
12,570
|
-27.9%
|
-26.9%
|
Acura Division Total
|
13,220
|
17,831
|
-28.6%
|
-25.9%
|
28,236
|
37,888
|
-26.5%
|
-25.5%
|
Acura
|
Car
|
ILX
|
1,493
|
1,253
|
14.7%
|
19.2%
|
3,761
|
2,986
|
24.3%
|
26.0%
|
NSX
|
25
|
7
|
243.9%
|
257.1%
|
46
|
17
|
167.0%
|
170.6%
|
RLX / RL
|
1
|
42
|
-97.7%
|
-97.6%
|
2
|
144
|
-98.6%
|
-98.6%
|
TLX
|
1,782
|
3,041
|
-43.6%
|
-41.4%
|
2,991
|
6,141
|
-51.9%
|
-51.3%
|
Truck
|
MDX
|
6,405
|
8,782
|
-29.8%
|
-27.1%
|
13,558
|
16,988
|
-21.3%
|
-20.2%
|
RDX
|
3,514
|
4,706
|
-28.1%
|
-25.3%
|
7,878
|
11,612
|
-33.1%
|
-32.2%
|
Selling Days
|
27
|
26
|
75
|
74
|
**** Electrified Vehicles
|
12,661
|
10,488
|
16.2%
|
20.7%
|
25,361
|
24,609
|
1.7%
|
3.1%
|
* Honda and Acura vehicles are made of domestic & global sourced parts
|
** Daily Selling Rate
|
*** 2021 totals include Honda and Acura model(s) discontinued following the 2020 model year
|
**** Electrified Vehicles equal: Total sales of Hybrid (FHEV & PHEV), EVs (BEV) and Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCV) from the Honda and Acura brands.
SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.
