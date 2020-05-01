American Honda Reports April Auto Sales as Difficult Market Conditions Begin to Ease

Honda has initiated a significant and comprehensive new effort to harness the spirit of community in responding to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Specific initiatives include:

Sales of Honda and Acura vehicles showed signs of improvement in the final weeks of April, with customer traffic increasing online and in dealer showrooms as state and local authorities eased restrictions on sales activities.

Honda has teamed up with Dynaflo, Inc. to produce diaphragm compressors, a key component of portable ventilators that are used in hospitals and by first responders to help COVID-19 patients. The companies aim to produce 10,000 compressors per month once production reaches capacity.

Honda and Acura dealers continue to focus on taking care of existing customers through vehicle service, maintenance and repair, while preserving the health and safety of their customers and employees.

Honda associates have been using 3D printers to produce face shields at various company operations, with Honda engineers now working on a method to mass-produce face shield frames in Honda facilities.

A number of Honda and Acura dealers remained closed for much of April in compliance with mandates imposed on businesses by state and local authorities.

•

Last month, Honda and Acura opened enrollment in new online retailing programs, Shop Simple with Honda and Acura Precision Purchase, and received a tremendous response from Honda and Acura dealers looking for an online retailing solution to meet the needs of our customers.

•