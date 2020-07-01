American Honda Sales Continue Recovery, Despite Inventory Issues and COVID-19 Business Challenges
Steady sales reflect good demand while variable supplies limit potential
Jul 01, 2020, 16:26 ET
TORRANCE, Calif., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
|
American Honda
|
Honda
|
Acura
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
Q2
|
293,502
|
122,665
|
170,837
|
27,458
|
6,828
|
20,630
|
266,044
|
115,837
|
150,207
|
-27.9%
|
-34.5%
|
-22.3%
|
-26.5%
|
-33.8%
|
-23.8%
|
-28.1%
|
-34.5%
|
-22.1%
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
June
|
114,774
|
45,886
|
68,888
|
12,071
|
2,684
|
9,387
|
102,703
|
43,202
|
59,501
|
-15.5%
|
-25.9%
|
-6.9%
|
-0.6%
|
-15.9%
|
4.8%
|
-17%
|
-26.4%
|
-8.5%
"We've returned to business with April to June sales stronger than we could have expected, with the pace of recovery accelerating in the second half of the quarter," said Dave Gardner, executive vice president of Auto Sales at American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "We're running a bit lean on inventory, but our dealers have been remarkably nimble in adapting to one of the greatest challenges our industry has ever seen and our production team is working extra days this week to supply our customers. Now, we anxiously anticipate the arrival of the all-new Acura TLX to bring some real excitement to Acura showrooms."
American Honda COVID-19 Support: The Honda and Acura brands are offering select and eligible first responders and healthcare professionals a $1,000 discount on new vehicles financed or leased through Honda Financial Services or Acura Financial Services through July 6.
|
HONDA
|
BRAND REPORT
|
Sales Highlights
|
Notes
|
June sales continued the recovery that started in May, though supply issues limited sales potential on several fronts. Still, truck sales came within 8.5% of June 2019.
|
Honda ranks #1 in America with the highest fleet average fuel economy and lowest CO2 emissions of any full-line automaker.
|
ACURA
|
BRAND REPORT
|
Sales Highlights
|
Notes
|
Acura sales returned to a normal pace in June, virtually equaling the previous June sales with trucks leading the way.
|
The all-new 2021 Acura TLX arrives early this fall as the brand's quickest, best-handling and most well-appointed sedan in the brand's 35-year history. The new model debuted digitally on May 28th and was received enthusiastically by dealers and prospective customers.
|
American Honda Vehicle Sales for June 2020
|
Month-to-Date
|
Year-to-Date
|
June 2020
|
June 2019
|
DSR** %
|
MoM %
|
June 2020
|
June 2019
|
DSR** %
|
YoY %
|
American Honda Total
|
114,774
|
135,901
|
-12.2%
|
-15.5%
|
592,287
|
776,995
|
-23.8%
|
-23.8%
|
Total Car Sales
|
45,886
|
61,899
|
-22.9%
|
-25.9%
|
254,510
|
356,310
|
-28.6%
|
-28.6%
|
Total Truck Sales
|
68,888
|
74,002
|
-3.2%
|
-6.9%
|
337,777
|
420,685
|
-19.7%
|
-19.7%
|
Honda
|
Total Car Sales
|
43,202
|
58,706
|
-23.5%
|
-26.4%
|
239,244
|
335,358
|
-28.7%
|
-28.7%
|
Honda
|
Total Truck Sales
|
59,501
|
65,047
|
-4.9%
|
-8.5%
|
297,053
|
367,870
|
-19.3%
|
-19.3%
|
Acura
|
Total Car Sales
|
2,684
|
3,193
|
-12.6%
|
-15.9%
|
15,266
|
20,952
|
-27.1%
|
-27.1%
|
Acura
|
Total Truck Sales
|
9,387
|
8,955
|
9.0%
|
4.8%
|
40,724
|
52,815
|
-22.9%
|
-22.9%
|
* Total Domestic Car Sales
|
39,850
|
53,061
|
-21.9%
|
-24.9%
|
221,429
|
293,354
|
-24.5%
|
-24.5%
|
Honda Division
|
37,292
|
49,918
|
-22.3%
|
-25.3%
|
206,565
|
273,075
|
-24.4%
|
-24.4%
|
Acura Division
|
2,558
|
3,143
|
-15.4%
|
-18.6%
|
14,864
|
20,279
|
-26.7%
|
-26.7%
|
* Total Domestic Truck Sales
|
68,861
|
72,419
|
-1.1%
|
-4.9%
|
337,162
|
405,307
|
-16.8%
|
-16.8%
|
Honda Division
|
59,474
|
63,464
|
-2.5%
|
-6.3%
|
296,438
|
352,492
|
-15.9%
|
-15.9%
|
Acura Division
|
9,387
|
8,955
|
9.0%
|
4.8%
|
40,724
|
52,815
|
-22.9%
|
-22.9%
|
Total Import Car Sales
|
6,036
|
8,838
|
-29.0%
|
-31.7%
|
33,081
|
62,956
|
-47.5%
|
-47.5%
|
Honda Division
|
5,910
|
8,788
|
-30.1%
|
-32.7%
|
32,679
|
62,283
|
-47.5%
|
-47.5%
|
Acura Division
|
126
|
50
|
162.1%
|
152.0%
|
402
|
673
|
-40.3%
|
-40.3%
|
Total Import Truck Sales
|
27
|
1,583
|
-98.2%
|
-98.3%
|
615
|
15,378
|
-96.0%
|
-96.0%
|
Honda Division
|
27
|
1,583
|
-98.2%
|
-98.3%
|
615
|
15,378
|
-96.0%
|
-96.0%
|
Acura Division
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
MODEL BREAKOUT BY DIVISION
|
Honda Division Total
|
102,703
|
123,753
|
-13.7%
|
-17.0%
|
536,297
|
703,228
|
-23.7%
|
-23.7%
|
ACCORD
|
15,409
|
21,893
|
-26.8%
|
-29.6%
|
88,754
|
129,435
|
-31.4%
|
-31.4%
|
CIVIC
|
23,260
|
29,751
|
-18.7%
|
-21.8%
|
127,858
|
169,172
|
-24.4%
|
-24.4%
|
CLARITY
|
187
|
1,092
|
-82.2%
|
-82.9%
|
1,780
|
7,045
|
-74.7%
|
-74.7%
|
CR-Z
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
1
|
2
|
-50.0%
|
-50.0%
|
FIT
|
2,923
|
3,603
|
-15.6%
|
-18.9%
|
13,887
|
17,156
|
-19.1%
|
-19.1%
|
INSIGHT
|
1,423
|
2,367
|
-37.5%
|
-39.9%
|
6,964
|
12,548
|
-44.5%
|
-44.5%
|
CR-V
|
26,488
|
30,427
|
-9.5%
|
-12.9%
|
138,898
|
176,944
|
-21.5%
|
-21.5%
|
HR-V
|
7,512
|
7,693
|
1.6%
|
-2.4%
|
36,895
|
45,179
|
-18.3%
|
-18.3%
|
ODYSSEY
|
7,946
|
9,202
|
-10.2%
|
-13.6%
|
35,917
|
47,500
|
-24.4%
|
-24.4%
|
PASSPORT
|
3,060
|
3,385
|
-6.0%
|
-9.6%
|
16,023
|
14,540
|
10.2%
|
10.2%
|
PILOT
|
12,128
|
11,579
|
8.9%
|
4.7%
|
54,815
|
68,452
|
-19.9%
|
-19.9%
|
RIDGELINE
|
2,367
|
2,761
|
-10.8%
|
-14.3%
|
14,505
|
15,255
|
-4.9%
|
-4.9%
|
Acura Division Total
|
12,071
|
12,148
|
3.3%
|
-0.6%
|
55,990
|
73,767
|
-24.1%
|
-24.1%
|
ILX
|
1,109
|
1,312
|
-12.1%
|
-15.5%
|
5,395
|
6,956
|
-22.4%
|
-22.4%
|
NSX
|
10
|
19
|
-45.3%
|
-47.4%
|
55
|
151
|
-63.6%
|
-63.6%
|
RLX / RL
|
126
|
50
|
162.1%
|
152.0%
|
402
|
673
|
-40.3%
|
-40.3%
|
TLX
|
1,439
|
1,812
|
-17.4%
|
-20.6%
|
9,414
|
13,172
|
-28.5%
|
-28.5%
|
MDX
|
3,977
|
4,087
|
1.2%
|
-2.7%
|
17,974
|
22,634
|
-20.6%
|
-20.6%
|
RDX
|
5,410
|
4,868
|
15.6%
|
11.1%
|
22,750
|
30,181
|
-24.6%
|
-24.6%
|
Selling Days
|
25
|
26
|
153
|
153
|
**** Electrified Vehicles
|
5,086
|
5,800
|
-8.8%
|
-12.3%
|
21,995
|
32,437
|
-32.2%
|
-32.2%
|
* Honda and Acura vehicles are made of domestic & global sourced parts
|
** Daily Selling Rate
|
**** Electrified Vehicles equal: Total sales of Hybrid (FHEV & PHEV), EVs (BEV) and Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCV) from the Honda and Acura brands.
