American Honda Sales Continue Recovery, Despite Inventory Issues and COVID-19 Business Challenges

American Honda Honda Acura

Total Cars Trucks Total Cars Trucks Total Cars Trucks Q2 293,502 122,665 170,837 27,458 6,828 20,630 266,044 115,837 150,207

-27.9% -34.5% -22.3% -26.5% -33.8% -23.8% -28.1% -34.5% -22.1%

Total Cars Trucks Total Cars Trucks Total Cars Trucks June 114,774 45,886 68,888 12,071 2,684 9,387 102,703 43,202 59,501

-15.5% -25.9% -6.9% -0.6% -15.9% 4.8% -17% -26.4% -8.5%

"We've returned to business with April to June sales stronger than we could have expected, with the pace of recovery accelerating in the second half of the quarter," said Dave Gardner, executive vice president of Auto Sales at American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "We're running a bit lean on inventory, but our dealers have been remarkably nimble in adapting to one of the greatest challenges our industry has ever seen and our production team is working extra days this week to supply our customers. Now, we anxiously anticipate the arrival of the all-new Acura TLX to bring some real excitement to Acura showrooms."

American Honda COVID-19 Support: The Honda and Acura brands are offering select and eligible first responders and healthcare professionals a $1,000 discount on new vehicles financed or leased through Honda Financial Services or Acura Financial Services through July 6.

HONDA

BRAND REPORT

Sales Highlights

Notes

June sales continued the recovery that started in May, though supply issues limited sales potential on several fronts. Still, truck sales came within 8.5% of June 2019. Pilot sales topped June 2019, rising 4.7% on sales of 12,128 units.



CR-V posted a solid performance with sales of 26,488 vehicles.



Civic continues to lead the industry in passenger car retail sales in 2020, strengthened by sales of 23,260 units in June.

Honda ranks #1 in America with the highest fleet average fuel economy and lowest CO 2 emissions of any full-line automaker.





ACURA BRAND REPORT

Sales Highlights

Notes

Acura sales returned to a normal pace in June, virtually equaling the previous June sales with trucks leading the way. Acura truck sales climbed a total of 4.8% in June.



RDX had its strongest sales month since December, gaining 11.1% over June 2019 on sales of 5,410 units.



MDX deliveries reached 3,977 for the month, also its best sales result since December

The all-new 2021 Acura TLX arrives early this fall as the brand's quickest, best-handling and most well-appointed sedan in the brand's 35-year history. The new model debuted digitally on May 28th and was received enthusiastically by dealers and prospective customers.













American Honda Vehicle Sales for June 2020





Month-to-Date Year-to-Date





June 2020 June 2019 DSR** %

Change MoM %

Change June 2020 June 2019 DSR** %

Change YoY %

Change



American Honda Total 114,774 135,901 -12.2% -15.5% 592,287 776,995 -23.8% -23.8%



Total Car Sales 45,886 61,899 -22.9% -25.9% 254,510 356,310 -28.6% -28.6%



Total Truck Sales 68,888 74,002 -3.2% -6.9% 337,777 420,685 -19.7% -19.7%



Honda Total Car Sales 43,202 58,706 -23.5% -26.4% 239,244 335,358 -28.7% -28.7%



Honda Total Truck Sales 59,501 65,047 -4.9% -8.5% 297,053 367,870 -19.3% -19.3%



Acura Total Car Sales 2,684 3,193 -12.6% -15.9% 15,266 20,952 -27.1% -27.1%



Acura Total Truck Sales 9,387 8,955 9.0% 4.8% 40,724 52,815 -22.9% -22.9%



* Total Domestic Car Sales 39,850 53,061 -21.9% -24.9% 221,429 293,354 -24.5% -24.5%







Honda Division 37,292 49,918 -22.3% -25.3% 206,565 273,075 -24.4% -24.4%







Acura Division 2,558 3,143 -15.4% -18.6% 14,864 20,279 -26.7% -26.7%



* Total Domestic Truck Sales 68,861 72,419 -1.1% -4.9% 337,162 405,307 -16.8% -16.8%







Honda Division 59,474 63,464 -2.5% -6.3% 296,438 352,492 -15.9% -15.9%







Acura Division 9,387 8,955 9.0% 4.8% 40,724 52,815 -22.9% -22.9%



Total Import Car Sales 6,036 8,838 -29.0% -31.7% 33,081 62,956 -47.5% -47.5%







Honda Division 5,910 8,788 -30.1% -32.7% 32,679 62,283 -47.5% -47.5%







Acura Division 126 50 162.1% 152.0% 402 673 -40.3% -40.3%



Total Import Truck Sales 27 1,583 -98.2% -98.3% 615 15,378 -96.0% -96.0%







Honda Division 27 1,583 -98.2% -98.3% 615 15,378 -96.0% -96.0%







Acura Division 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 0 0.0% 0.0%

MODEL BREAKOUT BY DIVISION

Honda Division Total 102,703 123,753 -13.7% -17.0% 536,297 703,228 -23.7% -23.7%







ACCORD 15,409 21,893 -26.8% -29.6% 88,754 129,435 -31.4% -31.4%







CIVIC 23,260 29,751 -18.7% -21.8% 127,858 169,172 -24.4% -24.4%







CLARITY 187 1,092 -82.2% -82.9% 1,780 7,045 -74.7% -74.7%







CR-Z 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 1 2 -50.0% -50.0%







FIT 2,923 3,603 -15.6% -18.9% 13,887 17,156 -19.1% -19.1%







INSIGHT 1,423 2,367 -37.5% -39.9% 6,964 12,548 -44.5% -44.5%

































CR-V 26,488 30,427 -9.5% -12.9% 138,898 176,944 -21.5% -21.5%







HR-V 7,512 7,693 1.6% -2.4% 36,895 45,179 -18.3% -18.3%







ODYSSEY 7,946 9,202 -10.2% -13.6% 35,917 47,500 -24.4% -24.4%







PASSPORT 3,060 3,385 -6.0% -9.6% 16,023 14,540 10.2% 10.2%







PILOT 12,128 11,579 8.9% 4.7% 54,815 68,452 -19.9% -19.9%







RIDGELINE 2,367 2,761 -10.8% -14.3% 14,505 15,255 -4.9% -4.9%





























Acura Division Total 12,071 12,148 3.3% -0.6% 55,990 73,767 -24.1% -24.1%







ILX 1,109 1,312 -12.1% -15.5% 5,395 6,956 -22.4% -22.4%







NSX 10 19 -45.3% -47.4% 55 151 -63.6% -63.6%







RLX / RL 126 50 162.1% 152.0% 402 673 -40.3% -40.3%







TLX 1,439 1,812 -17.4% -20.6% 9,414 13,172 -28.5% -28.5%

































MDX 3,977 4,087 1.2% -2.7% 17,974 22,634 -20.6% -20.6%







RDX 5,410 4,868 15.6% 11.1% 22,750 30,181 -24.6% -24.6%





























Selling Days 25 26



153 153







**** Electrified Vehicles 5,086 5,800 -8.8% -12.3% 21,995 32,437 -32.2% -32.2%









* Honda and Acura vehicles are made of domestic & global sourced parts



** Daily Selling Rate



**** Electrified Vehicles equal: Total sales of Hybrid (FHEV & PHEV), EVs (BEV) and Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCV) from the Honda and Acura brands.











































