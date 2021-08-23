American Hop Supplier Hosts Virtual Hop & Brew School Open to Global Craft Beer Community

For nearly two decades, YCH has hosted this comprehensive hop harvest experience for the brewing community complete with a behind-the-scenes look at the hop industry as well as educational seminars. Now in its 18 th year, Hop & Brew School® is considered to be a highly regarded event among craft brewers and one of the most in-depth hop education programs in the industry.

Due to COVID-19, YCH will be holding this event in a virtual format for a second year, as safety remains their first priority. This year's schedule features sessions surrounding new discoveries in advanced hop research, hop application best practices, hop sensory training, a deep dive into the beyond beer beverage category and homebrew tips. Participants will also receive an inside look at organic hop growing and experimental hop development. Speakers include both hop industry experts and veteran brewers.

"This year, we are focused on providing valuable technical content to help brewers take their beers to the next level," says Kevin Soules, YCH Marketing Lead. "We look forward to creating this platform for experts in the industry to share their knowledge with brewers across the globe."

Farm tours are typically a major component of the Hop & Brew School® program. While they are unable to host in-person tours, they have created virtual Grower Profiles for an inside look at family farms.

To view the full 2021 virtual Hop & Brew School® schedule, visit hopandbrewschool.com. The event is free and open to the public. Some sessions require early registration and a cost to supply hop samples for an interactive experience. Space is limited.

Yakima Chief Hops

YCH is a 100% grower-owned global hop supplier with a mission to connect brewers with family hop farms. Operating for more than 30 years, we have become leaders of innovation, quality and customer service. We are a resource for brewers, providing industry-leading research and products. We are advocates of sustainability and meaningful social causes, working to support the communities around us. www.yakimachief.com

