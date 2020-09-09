American Hospital Association Hires SGP for Research and Market Insight Capabilities

BALTIMORE, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Growth Partners (SGP), a Baltimore-based healthcare research, strategy, and marketing firm, today announced that the American Hospital Association (AHA) has selected it as a market research partner. SGP will help the AHA identify opportunities to provide additional value to its network of hospitals across the country.

A national organization founded in 1898, the AHA provides representation, advocacy, education, and more to all types of hospitals, health care networks, and their patients and communities. The AHA has nearly 5,000 member hospitals, health systems and other health care organizations, clinician partners – including more than 270,000 affiliated physicians, 2 million nurses and other caregivers – and the 43,000 health care leaders who belong to their professional membership groups. Core to its services is ensuring that members' perspectives and needs are heard and addressed in national health policy development, and in legislative, regulatory, and judicial areas. SGP's full-service market research team will conduct quantitative and qualitative research around specific market dynamics to answer key questions about new product and service opportunities.

"The hospital and health system market is constantly evolving. In order to continue to serve our members at the highest level, we need to be cognizant of their needs and challenges," said Gloria Kupferman, the AHA's chief data strategy officer. "SGP's robust research team will help us identify areas where we can go further in how we add value to our members and help them stay on the cutting edge of healthcare delivery. We were quickly impressed with SGP's deep, healthcare-only focus and look forward to leveraging their insights."

"The last few years have been pivotal for the healthcare industry," said Stephanie Kovalick, SGP's chief strategy officer. "With a concerted shift towards value-based care and alternative payment models, plus the rapid move to telehealth and virtual care due to Covid-19, we've seen some significant changes impact the foundations of how healthcare providers deliver care and get paid for it. The AHA is on the bleeding edge of tracking these changes and ensuring they can continue to provide the highest quality experience to members. It's a pleasure to work with an organization that wants to stay ahead and is constantly innovating."

