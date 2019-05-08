American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP Announces Election of Directors

VANCOUVER, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP ("AHIP") (TSX: HOT.UN, HOT.U, and HOT.DB.U) announced today that at its annual and special meeting of unitholders, held earlier today, all directors nominated as listed in the information circular dated April 5, 2019 were directed to be elected as directors of American Hotel Income Properties REIT (GP) Inc. for the ensuing year. As a ballot was not required, the number of votes disclosed in the below table reflects only the proxies received by management of AHIP in advance of the meeting.

DIRECTOR VOTES FOR % VOTES WITHHELD % W. Michael Murphy 10,671,480 94.86 578,689 5.14 Charles van der Lee 10,756,796 95.61 493,373 4.39 Minaz Abji 10,726,736 95.35 523,433 4.65 Stephen J. Evans 10,854,275 96.48 395,894 3.52 Richard Frank 10,739,462 95.46 510,707 4.54 Tamara L. Lawson 10,726,514 95.35 523,655 4.65 Robert O'Neill 10,684,136 94.97 566,033 5.03 Elizabeth Walters 10,720,187 95.29 529,982 4.71

AHIP has also filed a report of voting results of all resolutions voted on at this meeting on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand. AHIP hotels operate under brands affiliated with Marriott, Hilton, IHG, Wyndham and Choice Hotels through license agreements. The company's long-term objectives are to build on its proven track record of successful investment, deliver reliable and consistent U.S. dollar denominated distributions to unitholders, and generate value through the continued growth of its diversified hotel portfolio. More information is available at www.ahipreit.com.

