American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP Announces Election of Directors
May 08, 2019, 20:00 ET
VANCOUVER, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP ("AHIP") (TSX: HOT.UN, HOT.U, and HOT.DB.U) announced today that at its annual and special meeting of unitholders, held earlier today, all directors nominated as listed in the information circular dated April 5, 2019 were directed to be elected as directors of American Hotel Income Properties REIT (GP) Inc. for the ensuing year. As a ballot was not required, the number of votes disclosed in the below table reflects only the proxies received by management of AHIP in advance of the meeting.
|
DIRECTOR
|
VOTES FOR
|
%
|
VOTES WITHHELD
|
%
|
W. Michael Murphy
|
10,671,480
|
94.86
|
578,689
|
5.14
|
Charles van der Lee
|
10,756,796
|
95.61
|
493,373
|
4.39
|
Minaz Abji
|
10,726,736
|
95.35
|
523,433
|
4.65
|
Stephen J. Evans
|
10,854,275
|
96.48
|
395,894
|
3.52
|
Richard Frank
|
10,739,462
|
95.46
|
510,707
|
4.54
|
Tamara L. Lawson
|
10,726,514
|
95.35
|
523,655
|
4.65
|
Robert O'Neill
|
10,684,136
|
94.97
|
566,033
|
5.03
|
Elizabeth Walters
|
10,720,187
|
95.29
|
529,982
|
4.71
AHIP has also filed a report of voting results of all resolutions voted on at this meeting on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
ABOUT AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP
American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand. AHIP hotels operate under brands affiliated with Marriott, Hilton, IHG, Wyndham and Choice Hotels through license agreements. The company's long-term objectives are to build on its proven track record of successful investment, deliver reliable and consistent U.S. dollar denominated distributions to unitholders, and generate value through the continued growth of its diversified hotel portfolio. More information is available at www.ahipreit.com.
SOURCE American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP
