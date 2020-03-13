American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP Announces March 2020 U.S. Dollar Cash Distribution

VANCOUVER, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP ("AHIP", "the Company") (TSX: HOT.UN, HOT.U, and HOT.DB.U) announced today a cash distribution of US$0.038 per limited partnership unit ("Unit") for the period of March 1, 2020 to March 31, 2020, which is equivalent to US$0.456 per Unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be paid on April 15, 2020 to unitholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2020.

The policy of AHIP is to pay cash distributions on or about the 15th day of each month to the unitholders of record on the last business day of the preceding month.

ABOUT AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's portfolio of 79 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand. AHIP hotels operate under brands affiliated with Marriott, Hilton, IHG, Wyndham and Choice Hotels through license agreements. The Company's long-term objectives are to build on its proven track record of successful investment, deliver monthly U.S. dollar denominated distributions to unitholders, and generate value through the continued growth of its diversified hotel portfolio. More information is available at www.ahipreit.com .

SOURCE American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP

Related Links

www.ahipreit.com

