American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

Q1 2021 Occupancy of 60.2%, RevPAR of $57.01 , Revenues of $46.7 million





Sequential monthly gains in top-line performance culminated in April ADR & Occupancy of $103.15 and 68.6%, respectively





Q1 2021 diluted FFO per unit of $(0.03) ; FFO at breakeven prior to non-recurring items





Operating efficiency gains contributed to Q1 Hotel EBITDA margin of 29.1% compared to 21.8% in Q4 2020 and 26.0% in Q1 2020





$50 million strategic Preferred Equity investment reduced leverage and enhanced liquidity





Amended credit facility provides waiver of covenants through December 31, 2021





Chief Investment Officer departing at the end of May

(All numbers are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated)

VANCOUVER, BC, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP ("AHIP", or the "Company") (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U) announced today its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

"Accelerating COVID-19 vaccination rates fueled occupancy- and rate-driven revenue increases across our Portfolio in the first quarter of 2021," said Jonathan Korol, CEO. Mr. Korol continued, "March 2021 was our best revenue-generating month since the pandemic began, only to be eclipsed again by our recent performance in April. We are encouraged by the sequential monthly rate increases that have accompanied higher traffic at our properties, driven mostly by the domestic leisure traveler."

"In Q1, AHIP surpassed most industry comparables, delivering Hotel EBITDA margin of 29.1%. As one of the only public lodging REITs to be Hotel EBITDA positive every month since April 2020, we're proud of the cost containment measures implemented by our management team at the early stages of the pandemic." Mr. Korol added: "As we enter the seasonally strongest quarters in our industry with an improved balance sheet and the addition of strategic investment partners, we will continue to be focused on driving revenue growth, enhancing margins, improving our debt profile and investing opportunistically."

OPERATIONAL & FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

AHIP's portfolio Occupancy, ADR and RevPAR improved each month during the quarter, contributing to Revenues of $46.7 million , a decrease of 24.5% from Q1 2020 ( $61.9 million ), resulting from lower demand caused by the ongoing impact of COVID-19 compared to Q1 2020 which was only partially impacted by the pandemic.





, a decrease of 24.5% from Q1 2020 ( ), resulting from lower demand caused by the ongoing impact of COVID-19 compared to Q1 2020 which was only partially impacted by the pandemic. Portfolio improvement continued into April, with Portfolio ADR of $103.15 , the highest achieved since the pandemic began, representing ADR growth of 17.8% over December 2020 .





, the highest achieved since the pandemic began, representing ADR growth of 17.8% over . March portfolio Occupancy of 69.4% was driven by Sunbelt states - Texas , Florida and Arizona - that demonstrated strong occupancies of 83.1%, 82.2%, and 72.3% respectively, primarily related to spring break demand.





, and - that demonstrated strong occupancies of 83.1%, 82.2%, and 72.3% respectively, primarily related to spring break demand. AHIP's portfolio is beginning to narrow the sizeable RevPAR gap between 2021 and 2019 levels, while showing meaningful improvements from March and April 2020 :



















Jan-21 Feb-21 Mar-21

Q1 2021

Apr-21 ADR $90.81 $93.87 $98.22

$94.70

$103.15 Occupancy 51.2% 59.9% 69.4%

60.2%

68.6% RevPAR $46.52 $56.24 $68.13

$57.01

$70.77















RevPAR vs.2020 (36.2%) (35.4%) 27.5%

(19.4%)

234.3% RevPAR vs.2019 (37.1%) (34.3%) (29.9%)

(33.4%)

(25.2%)

AHIP's 24 Extended Stay properties continue to be the strongest performing segment within the portfolio since the pandemic began, with Q1 2021 occupancy of 72.4%, RevPAR of $72.95 and Hotel EBITDA margin of 37.8%.





and Hotel EBITDA margin of 37.8%. Funds from operations ("FFO") for Q1 2021 was $(2.0) million (Q1 2020: $4.7 million ) and adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") was $(1.6) million (Q1 2020: $3.6 million ), primarily due to the impacts of COVID-19 and non-recurring finance costs and compensation charges related to executive changes during the period.





for Q1 2021 was (Q1 2020: ) and was (Q1 2020: ), primarily due to the impacts of COVID-19 and non-recurring finance costs and compensation charges related to executive changes during the period. Q1 2021 Diluted FFO per Unit was $(0.03) (Q1 2020: $0.06 ) and Diluted AFFO per Unit was $(0.02) (Q1 2020: $0.05 ).





was (Q1 2020: ) and was (Q1 2020: ). The STR RevPAR index , which compares the performance of AHIP-owned hotels to their competitive set in each region, indicated AHIP's 78 Premium Branded hotels have, in aggregate, significantly outperformed their identified direct competition with an average index rating of 122.6 during the quarter (Q1 2020: 122.4), with 100.0 representing a 'fair share' of the market.





, which compares the performance of AHIP-owned hotels to their competitive set in each region, indicated AHIP's 78 Premium Branded hotels have, in aggregate, significantly outperformed their identified direct competition with an average index rating of 122.6 during the quarter (Q1 2020: 122.4), with 100.0 representing a 'fair share' of the market. Net Operating Income ("NOI") decreased by 16.1% to $15.0 million (Q1 2020: $17.9 million ) due to lower revenues, partially offset by expense reduction initiatives. NOI Margins increased to 32.1% (Q1 2020: 28.9%) attributable to extensive cost saving measures taken which reduced operating and property maintenance expenses.





decreased by 16.1% to (Q1 2020: ) due to lower revenues, partially offset by expense reduction initiatives. increased to 32.1% (Q1 2020: 28.9%) attributable to extensive cost saving measures taken which reduced operating and property maintenance expenses. Loss and comprehensive loss for the first quarter was $14.0 million , compared to the loss and comprehensive loss of $12.6 million in Q1 2020, due to lower NOI, higher interest expense and changes in fair value of swap contracts and warrants.

CAPITAL METRICS

As at March 31, 2021 , AHIP had an unrestricted cash balance of $30.1 million , restricted cash balances of $31.1 million , and available revolver capacity of approximately $29.5 million .





, AHIP had an unrestricted cash balance of , restricted cash balances of , and available revolver capacity of approximately . AHIP's debt-to-gross book value as at March 31, 2021 was 56.0% ( March 31, 2020 : 57.9%).





was 56.0% ( : 57.9%). As at March 31, 2021 , AHIP's debt had a weighted average remaining term of 4.3 years (2020: 5.3 years) and a weighted average interest rate of 4.56% (2020: 4.36% including continuing and discontinued operations).

FIRST QUARTER DEVELOPMENTS

On January 28, 2021 , HCI-BGO Victoria JV LP (the " Investor "), a joint venture limited partnership formed by BentallGreenOak Real Estate Advisors LP and Highgate Capital Investments, LP, made an aggregate $50 million strategic investment in AHIP and its direct subsidiary American Hotel Income Properties REIT Inc. (" US REIT "), on a private placement basis, through the issuance of 50,000 newly-created shares of Series C preferred stock of the US REIT (the " Series C Preferred Stock ") and 19,608,755 warrants to acquire Units of AHIP (the " Warrants "), which Warrants may only be exercised on a cashless basis (the " Investment ").





, HCI-BGO Victoria JV LP (the " "), a joint venture limited partnership formed by BentallGreenOak Real Estate Advisors LP and Highgate Capital Investments, LP, made an aggregate strategic investment in AHIP and its direct subsidiary American Hotel Income Properties REIT Inc. (" "), on a private placement basis, through the issuance of 50,000 newly-created shares of Series C preferred stock of the US REIT (the " ") and 19,608,755 warrants to acquire Units of AHIP (the " "), which Warrants may only be exercised on a cashless basis (the " "). In connection with the Investment, Mr. Mark Van Zandt , Managing Partner of BentallGreenOak, and Mr. Mahmood Khimji , Co-Founder and Managing Principal of Highgate , were appointed to the Board of Directors of AHIP's general partner.





, Managing Partner of BentallGreenOak, and Mr. , Co-Founder and Managing Principal of , were appointed to the Board of Directors of AHIP's general partner. On January 28, 2021 , AHIP amended its $225 million corporate credit facility with its lending syndicate. These amendments included, among others:

, AHIP amended its corporate credit facility with its lending syndicate. These amendments included, among others: waiver of key financial covenants through December 31, 2021 and modified covenants through December 31, 2022 ;





and modified covenants through ;

availability under the Facility was fixed at approximately $159 million through December 31, 2021 ; and





through ; and

borrowings not subject to swap agreements will remain at LIBOR + 300 basis points with a minimum LIBOR balance of 0.25%.





During the first quarter of 2021, various AHIP subsidiaries obtained government-guaranteed loans totaling approximately $5.0 million . AHIP received an additional $0.2 million in April 2021 . The loans carry an interest rate of 1.00% per annum, and are repayable over five years. Under the terms of these loans, all or a portion of the loans may be forgiven if the loan proceeds are used for qualifying expenses and if other specific criteria are met.

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

On April 1, 2021, AHIP repaid $16.1 million plus accrued interest on the purchase price payable on the acquisition of 12 Premium Branded hotel properties in 2019, which was included in accounts payable on the consolidated statements of financial position as at March 31, 2021, thereby fully discharging the liability.

Chris Cameron, Chief Investment Officer, will be departing the Company at the end of May 2021 to pursue other opportunities. "On behalf of AHIP, I would like to thank Chris for his service to the Company", said Jonathan Korol, CEO. Mr. Korol continued, "Chris's involvement with AHIP began during its initial public offering and he has been a valuable member of the AHIP executive team since 2019. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

"It has been a pleasure working with the AHIP team." said Mr. Cameron. He added, "I am proud of what we accomplished during my time in advancing AHIP's transformative portfolio change that will provide a solid asset base for continued growth. I look forward to AHIP's continued success in the years to come."

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Additional information relating to AHIP, including AHIP's Interim Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2021, AHIP's MD&A dated May 11, 2021, and other public filings are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and typically stable demand. AHIP's hotels operate under brands affiliated with Marriott, Hilton, IHG and Choice Hotels through license agreements. The Company's long-term objectives are to build on its proven track record of successful investment, deliver monthly U.S. dollar denominated distributions to unitholders, and generate value through the continued growth of its diversified hotel portfolio. More information is available at www.ahipreit.com.

FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS AND KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS























(US$000s unless noted and except Units and per Unit amounts)

Three months ended March 31, 2021

Three months ended March 31, 2020

Change























TOTAL PORTFOLIO INFORMATION (1)



















Number of rooms (1)



8,801



8,887



(1.0%)

Number of properties (1)



78



79



(1.3%)

Number of restaurants (1)



16



16



0.0%

Occupancy rate

60.2%

62.2%



(2.0 pp)

Average daily room rate

$ 94.70

$ 113.88



(16.8%)

Revenue per available room

$ 57.01

$ 70.83



(19.5%)























Revenues

$ 46,714

$ 61,855



(24.5%)

Net operating income (2)

$ 14,977

$ 17,861



(16.1%)

NOI Margin %

32.1%

28.9%



(3.2 pp)

Loss and comprehensive loss

$ (13,970)

$ (12,607)



(10.8%)

Diluted loss per Unit

$ (0.18)

$ (0.16)



12.5%























Hotel EBITDA (2)

$ 13,582

$ 16,093



(15.6%)

Hotel EBITDA Margin %



29.1%



26.0%



3.1 pp

EBITDA (2)

$ 9,598

$ 14,165



(32.2%)

EBITDA Margin %

20.5%

22.9%



2.4 pp





















FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (FFO) (3)



















Funds from operations

$ (1,986)

$ 4,674



nm

Diluted FFO per Unit (4)(5)

$ (0.03)

$ 0.06



nm

FFO Payout Ratio - rolling four quarters(6)

nm

101.7%



nm





















ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (AFFO) (3)



















Adjusted funds from operations

$ (1,587)

$ 3,587



nm

Diluted AFFO per Unit (4)(5)

$ (0.02)

$ 0.05



nm























Distributions declared

$ -

$ 11,405



nm

Distributions declared per Unit

$ -

$ 0.146



nm























CAPITALIZATION AND LEVERAGE



















Debt-to-Gross Book Value (1)

56.0%

57.9%



(1.9 pp)

Debt-to-EBITDA (trailing twelve-month basis)

28.8x

9.3x



19.5x

Interest Coverage Ratio

0.9x

1.6x



(0.7x)

Weighted average Debt face interest rate (1)

4.56%

4.36%



(0.20 pp)

Weighted average Debt term to maturity (7)

4.3 years

5.3 years



(1.0 years)























Number of Units outstanding (1)



78,553,030



78,133,171



419,859

Diluted weighted average number of Units



















outstanding (4)



78,779,687



78,195,201



584,486

















































(1) At period end. (2) Not adjusted for IFRIC 21 property taxes. (3) Refers to combined continuing and discontinued operations. (4) Diluted weighted average number of Units calculated in accordance with IFRS included the 284,656 unvested Restricted Stock Units as at March 31, 2021 and 529,298 unvested Restricted Stock Units as at March 31, 2020. (5) The Debentures were not dilutive to FFO and AFFO for the three ended March 31, 2021 and 2020. (6) nm = not meaningful. (7) At period end based on stated maturity date.

