American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

Significant impact of COVID-19 experienced during the second quarter, as total revenues were $27.3 million and NOI was $4.3 million

All 79 hotels are open with occupancy continuing to increase during the quarter

Average occupancy during Q2 2020 was 34.7%; average occupancy in July was 55.3%, which produced positive cash flow for the month

RevPAR Index of 136.0 shows AHIP hotels are outperforming their competitive sets

Enhanced liquidity with additional revolver capacity and covenant waivers obtained on credit facility through Q1 2021

Obtained CMBS loan relief on majority of CMBS loans

Q2 2020 diluted FFO per Unit of $(0.12)

(All numbers are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated)

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP ("AHIP", or the "Company") (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U) announced today its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.

"During the second quarter we successfully navigated what was likely the most severe hotel sector downturn in modern history, but we're cautiously optimistic that the worst impacts of COVID-19 are now behind us," said John O'Neill, CEO. "All of our 79 hotels are now open, our hotel occupancy has consistently improved since the lows experienced in April, and in July we recorded 55.3% average occupancy – enabling us to achieve our first cash flow positive month since the pandemic began."

Mr. O'Neill continued: "While lingering negative impacts of COVID-19 are expected to continue for the foreseeable future, and business levels continue to be pressured relative to a normalized environment, we are pleased that our revenues have now improved enough alongside our expense reduction initiatives to enable us to generate positive cash flows once again. This is a fairly unique position to be in, as many publicly traded US hotel REITs continue operations with closed hotels and with negative cash flow. We believe our strategic focus on select-service, premium branded hotels in secondary markets – not gateway cities, has provided us with the advantage of a more durable business model. We also remain vigilant in appropriately balancing our previously implemented cost containment measures with increasing hotel occupancy, to ensure we drive margin expansion and stay well positioned within this dynamic and evolving market environment."

Mr. O'Neill added: "We are pleased to be welcoming guests to our hotels with increased health and safety measures in place. We continue to see the strongest performance from our 24 extended stay properties, which averaged 54.1% occupancy during the second quarter, and 64.6% in the month of July, with our Residence Inn by Marriott branded properties performing particularly well relative to the U.S. hotel industry. Leisure travelers, government agency and essential service groups continue to drive this occupancy recovery."

Mr. Azim Lalani, CFO, added: "Our enhanced liquidity, previously announced debt covenant waivers and long- term loan maturity schedule provide us with a solid foundation to sustain our operations as we navigate lingering COVID-19 challenges. As we have started to generate positive cash flow, our focus is shifting to paying down debt and further enhancing our liquidity."

THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Revenues for the quarter decreased 69.7% to $27.3 million (Q2 2019 – $90.0 million ) as a result of lower demand due to the significant impact of COVID-19 and portfolio changes between periods.

for the quarter decreased 69.7% to (Q2 2019 – ) as a result of lower demand due to the significant impact of COVID-19 and portfolio changes between periods. Average Daily Rate ("ADR") decreased 4.3% compared to Q2 2019, to $95.13 (Q2 2019 – $99.39 ).

decreased 4.3% compared to Q2 2019, to (Q2 2019 – ). Occupancy during the second quarter decreased 43.6 percentage points to 34.7% (Q2 2019 – 78.3%). Average occupancy in April was 21.8%, when the worst impacts from COVID-19 were experienced. Average occupancy in May improved to 33.3%. Average occupancy in June improved to 49.0%.

during the second quarter decreased 43.6 percentage points to 34.7% (Q2 2019 – 78.3%). Average occupancy in April was 21.8%, when the worst impacts from COVID-19 were experienced. Average occupancy in May improved to 33.3%. Average occupancy in June improved to 49.0%. Revenue per Available Room ("RevPAR") decreased 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year, to $33.01 (Q2 2019 – $77.82 ) due to significantly reduced demand related to COVID-19. The STR RevPAR index, which compares the performance of AHIP owned hotels to their competitive set in each region, indicated even though the hotel sector faced RevPAR pressure, AHIP's 79 Premium Branded hotels have, in aggregate, significantly outperformed their identified direct competition with an average index rating of 136.0 during the quarter (Q2 2019 – 118.0) – with 100.0 representing a 'fair share' of the market.

decreased 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year, to (Q2 2019 – ) due to significantly reduced demand related to COVID-19. The STR RevPAR index, which compares the performance of AHIP owned hotels to their competitive set in each region, indicated even though the hotel sector faced RevPAR pressure, AHIP's 79 Premium Branded hotels have, in aggregate, significantly outperformed their identified direct competition with an average index rating of 136.0 during the quarter (Q2 2019 – 118.0) – with 100.0 representing a 'fair share' of the market. Net Operating Income ("NOI") decreased by 86.7% to $4.3 million (Q2 2019 – $32.4 million ) due to lower revenues, partially offset by expense reduction initiatives.

decreased by 86.7% to (Q2 2019 – ) due to lower revenues, partially offset by expense reduction initiatives. NOI Margins decreased to 15.8% (Q2 2019 – 36.0%) as a result of lower revenue.

decreased to 15.8% (Q2 2019 – 36.0%) as a result of lower revenue. Loss and comprehensive loss for the second quarter was $20.8 million , compared to net income and comprehensive income of $5.8 million in Q2 2019, as a result of lower revenues and NOI, fair value changes on interest rate swap contracts, and $3.7 million of impairment charges on three hotels during the period.

for the second quarter was , compared to net income and comprehensive income of in Q2 2019, as a result of lower revenues and NOI, fair value changes on interest rate swap contracts, and of impairment charges on three hotels during the period. Diluted loss per Unit for the quarter was $0.26 compared to a diluted income per Unit of $0.07 in Q2 2019.

for the quarter was compared to a diluted income per Unit of in Q2 2019. Funds from operations ("FFO") in Q2 2020 decreased to $(9.1) million (Q2 2019 – $18.1 million ) and adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") decreased to $(8.7) million (Q2 2019 – $16.6 million ), due to the impact of COVID-19.

in Q2 2020 decreased to (Q2 2019 – ) and decreased to (Q2 2019 – ), due to the impact of COVID-19. Q2 2020 diluted FFO per Unit was $(0.12) (Q2 2019 – $0.23 ) and diluted AFFO per Unit was $(0.11) (Q2 2019 – $0.21 ).

Same-Property Results

Same-property metrics represent the performance of the 67 Premium Branded hotels owned in both the current and comparative period, or 85% of AHIP's total current hotel portfolio based on number of hotels.

Same-property revenues for the second quarter decreased 68.9% to $22.3 million (Q2 2019 – $71.7 million ) due to the impact of COVID-19.

for the second quarter decreased 68.9% to (Q2 2019 – ) due to the impact of COVID-19. Same-property ADR decreased 20.3% to $92.47 (Q2 2019 – $116.09 ).

decreased 20.3% to (Q2 2019 – ). Same-property RevPAR decreased 67.1% from Q2 last year to $31.07 (Q2 2019 – $94.50 ).

decreased 67.1% from Q2 last year to (Q2 2019 – ). Same-property occupancy decreased 47.8 percentage points to 33.6% (Q2 2019 – 81.4%).

decreased 47.8 percentage points to 33.6% (Q2 2019 – 81.4%). Same-property NOI was $2.8 million (Q2 2019 – $26.6 million ) and the NOI margin was 12.5% (Q2 2019 – 37.2%). NOI declines were due to lower revenues as a result of COVID-19 impacts, which were partially offset by expense reduction initiatives.

SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Revenues for the first six months of 2020 decreased 47.7% to $89.1 million (2019 – $170.6 million ) as a result of lower demand due to the significant impacts from COVID-19 beginning mid-March and portfolio changes between periods.

for the first six months of 2020 decreased 47.7% to (2019 – ) as a result of lower demand due to the significant impacts from COVID-19 beginning mid-March and portfolio changes between periods. Average Daily Rate ("ADR") increased 8.9% compared to the first six months of 2019, to $107.17 (2019 – $98.40 ) due to portfolio changes between periods, partially offset by the impacts from COVID-19.

increased 8.9% compared to the first six months of 2019, to (2019 – ) due to portfolio changes between periods, partially offset by the impacts from COVID-19. Occupancy during the first six months of 2020 decreased 26.9 percentage points to 48.4% (2019 – 75.3%) as a result of lower demand due to the significant impacts from COVID-19 beginning mid-March.

during the first six months of 2020 decreased 26.9 percentage points to 48.4% (2019 – 75.3%) as a result of lower demand due to the significant impacts from COVID-19 beginning mid-March. Revenue per Available Room ("RevPAR") decreased 30.0% compared to the first six months of last year, to $51.87 (2019 – $74.10 ).

decreased 30.0% compared to the first six months of last year, to (2019 – ). Net Operating Income ("NOI") decreased by 61.9% to $22.2 million (2019 – $58.2 million ) due to lower revenues, and partially offset by expense reduction initiatives.

decreased by 61.9% to (2019 – ) due to lower revenues, and partially offset by expense reduction initiatives. NOI Margins decreased to 24.9% (2019 – 34.1%) as a result of lower revenue.

decreased to 24.9% (2019 – 34.1%) as a result of lower revenue. Loss and comprehensive loss for the first six months of 2020 was $33.4 million , compared to net income and comprehensive income of $5.4 million in 2019, as a result of lower revenues and NOI, fair value changes on interest rate swaps, and $5.5 million of impairment charges on certain hotels during the period.

for the first six months of 2020 was , compared to net income and comprehensive income of in 2019, as a result of lower revenues and NOI, fair value changes on interest rate swaps, and of impairment charges on certain hotels during the period. Diluted loss per Unit for the first six months was $0.43 compared to a diluted income per Unit of $0.07 in the first six months of 2019.

for the first six months was compared to a diluted income per Unit of in the first six months of 2019. Funds from operations ("FFO") in the first six months of 2020 decreased to $(4.4) million (2019 – $29.5 million ) and adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") decreased to $(5.1) million (Q2 2019 – $26.6 million ), due to the impact of COVID-19.

in the first six months of 2020 decreased to (2019 – ) and decreased to (Q2 2019 – ), due to the impact of COVID-19. Diluted FFO per Unit in the first half of 2020 was $(0.06) (2019 – $0.37 ) and diluted AFFO per Unit was $(0.06) (2019 – $0.33 ).

CAPITAL METRICS AND LIQUIDITY

As at June 30, 2020 , AHIP had an unrestricted cash balance of $27.1 million ( December 31, 2019 – $17.8 million ), a restricted cash balance of $28.8 million and available revolver capacity of $11.4 million .

, AHIP had an unrestricted cash balance of ( – ), a restricted cash balance of and available revolver capacity of . AHIP was compliant with all of its loan agreements at June 30, 2020 and is current on all of its debt payments.

and is current on all of its debt payments. As at June 30, 2020 , AHIP's debt had a weighted average remaining term of 5.0 years (Q2 2019 – 5.9 years) and a weighted average interest rate of 4.54% (Q2 2019 – 4.64%), with no significant debt maturities until June 2022 .

, AHIP's debt had a weighted average remaining term of 5.0 years (Q2 2019 – 5.9 years) and a weighted average interest rate of 4.54% (Q2 2019 – 4.64%), with no significant debt maturities until . AHIP's debt-to-gross book value as at June 30, 2020 was 58.7% ( June 30, 2019 – 53.9%).

SECOND QUARTER DEVELOPMENTS

During the second quarter, AHIP embarked on a company-wide strategy to reduce costs, maximize liquidity and achieve break-even cash flows as quickly as possible. These strategies reduced AHIP's cash outflows by approximately $14 million a month, or approximately $42 million in total, during Q2 2020 and included, among other things:

a month, or approximately in total, during Q2 2020 and included, among other things: Reducing hotel staffing levels by approximately 70% at its peak;



Reducing senior management compensation by 15% and CEO compensation by 50%;



Temporarily consolidating hotel operations at 16 properties to neighboring AHIP owned properties and temporarily closing six hotel properties to improve hotel efficiencies, all of which have since resumed regular operations;



Deferring renovation projects from 2020 to 2021 in consultation with AHIP's hotel brand partners; and,



The temporary suspension of the monthly cash distribution.

In mid-April, AHIP applied for, and subsequently received, U.S. government-guaranteed loans intended to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 and support hotel operations. AHIP expects a portion of these loans will be forgivable based on qualifying expenses provided other specific criteria are met.

On June 15, 2020 , AHIP amended its credit agreement with its lending syndicate to obtain an additional $11 million of revolver capacity and covenant waivers through Q1 2021. In addition, AHIP successfully negotiated agreements with its CMBS loan servicers for 12 CMBS loans covering 41 hotels, which allow AHIP to utilize certain restricted cash reserves to fund debt service and deferral of FF&E reserve contributions for 90 days. Subsequent to quarter end, AHIP expects to complete agreements for similar relief with its CMBS loan servicers on the remaining eight CMBS loans covering 20 hotels.

, AHIP amended its credit agreement with its lending syndicate to obtain an additional of revolver capacity and covenant waivers through Q1 2021. In addition, AHIP successfully negotiated agreements with its CMBS loan servicers for 12 CMBS loans covering 41 hotels, which allow AHIP to utilize certain restricted cash reserves to fund debt service and deferral of FF&E reserve contributions for 90 days. Subsequent to quarter end, AHIP expects to complete agreements for similar relief with its CMBS loan servicers on the remaining eight CMBS loans covering 20 hotels. On June 17, 2020 , AHIP announced that at its annual and special meeting of unitholders held that day, all directors nominated as listed in the information circular dated May 15, 2020 were directed to be elected as directors of American Hotel Income Properties REIT (GP) Inc. for the ensuing year. The proposed amendments to AHIP's Amended and Restated Limited Partnership Agreement, as described in the information circular, were also approved by unitholders at this meeting.

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

On July 6, 2020 , AHIP entered into an agreement to sell its Wingate Tampa hotel property for gross proceeds of $7.5 million . The sale is expected to close by August 31, 2020 .

, AHIP entered into an agreement to sell its Wingate Tampa hotel property for gross proceeds of . The sale is expected to close by . Average hotel occupancy for the month of July 2020 was 55.3%.

The information in this news release should be read in conjunction with AHIP's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, which are available on AHIP's website at www.ahipreit.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Q2 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

Management will host a conference call at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time / 10:00 a.m. Pacific time on Friday, August 7, 2020 to review the financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

To participate in this conference call, please dial one of the following numbers at least five minutes prior to the commencement of the call and ask to join the American Hotel Income Properties' Q2 2020 Analyst Call.

Dial in numbers: North America Toll free: 1-877-291-4570

International or local Toronto: 1-647-788-4919

The conference call will also be webcast live (in listen-only mode). The link to the webcast can be found on the Events tab of the following webpage: https://www.ahipreit.com/news-and-events/

CONFERENCE CALL REPLAY

A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing one of the following replay numbers. The replay will be available after 4:00 p.m. Eastern time / 1:00 p.m. Pacific time on August 7, 2020 until August 28, 2020. The webcast recording of this conference call will also be available at www.ahipreit.com on the Events and Presentation page.

Please enter replay PIN number 8185616 followed by the # key.

Replay dial in numbers: North America Toll free: 1-800-585-8367

International or local Toronto: 1-416-621-4642

NON-IFRS MEASURES

Certain non-IFRS financial measures are included in this news release, which include NOI, NOI Margin FFO, diluted FFO per Unit, AFFO, diluted AFFO per Unit, and debt-to-gross book value. These terms are not measures recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. Real estate issuers often refer to NOI, NOI Margin FFO, Diluted FFO per Unit, AFFO, and Diluted AFFO per Unit as supplemental measures of performance and debt-to-gross book value as a supplemental measure of financial condition.

Debt-to-gross book value, NOI, NOI Margin, FFO, diluted FFO per Unit, AFFO, diluted AFFO per Unit and debt-to-gross book value, should not be construed as alternatives to measurements determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of AHIP's performance or financial condition. AHIP's method of calculating NOI, NOI Margin, FFO, diluted FFO per Unit, AFFO, diluted AFFO per Unit, and debt-to-gross book value may differ from other issuers' methods and accordingly may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. For further information, including reconciliations of certain of these non-IFRS financial measures to the closest comparable IFRS measure, please refer to AHIP's MD&A dated August 6, 2020, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on AHIP's website at www.ahipreit.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (also known as forward-looking statements). Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and may cause actual results, performance or achievements or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements or industry results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information generally can be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "feel", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "subject to", "will", "would", and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. Some of the specific forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: AHIP being cautiously optimistic that the worst impacts of COVID-19 have past; AHIP's expectation that lingering negative impacts of COVID-19 will continue for the foreseeable future; AHIP remaining vigilant in appropriately balancing its previously implemented cost containment measures with increasing hotel occupancy, to ensure AHIP drives margin expansion and stays well positioned within the current dynamic and evolving market environment; AHIP's enhanced liquidity, previously announced debt covenant waivers and long- term loan maturity schedule providing AHIP with a solid foundation to sustain its operations as it navigates lingering COVID-19 challenges; AHIP shifting its focus to paying down debt and further enhancing its liquidity as AHIP has started to generate positive cash flow; AHIP's expectation that a portion of government-guaranteed loans it received will be forgivable; AHIP's lending syndicate providing covenant waivers under the credit facility through Q1 2021; AHIP's expectation that it will complete agreements with its CMBS loan servicers that will permit AHIP to access certain reserves to fund upcoming debt payments and to temporarily cease funding FF&E reserve contributions on its eight remaining CMBS loans covering 20 hotels; the sale by AHIP of its Wingate Tampa hotel, and the expectation that such sale will close by August 31, 2020; and AHIP's stated long-term objectives.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of key expectations and assumptions made by AHIP, including, without limitation: the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to negatively impact the U.S. economy, U.S. hotel industry and AHIP's business, and the extent and duration of such impact; AHIP's occupancy levels will not materially deteriorate from current levels; AHIP will be able to continue to operate its 79 hotels during the COVID-19 pandemic; AHIP will not cease guest operations at a material number of properties as a result of government regulations, lack of sufficient guest bookings or other reasons; AHIP's cost reduction, cash conservation and liquidity strategies will achieve their stated objectives and AHIP will continue to have sufficient funds to meet its financial obligations; AHIP's will complete agreements with its CMBS loan servicers with respect to its eight remaining CMBS loans in order to be permitted to access certain reserves to fund upcoming debt payments and to temporarily cease funding FF&E reserve contributions; AHIP's select-service portfolio will be better positioned to capture market share during the expected economic recovery in the near term compared to full service hotels focused on gateway markets; there will be a meaningful economic recovery in the U.S. and within the U.S. hotel industry; a portion of the government-guaranteed loans that AHIP received will be forgivable; AHIP will continue to generate positive cash flows; recent occupancy recovery trends will continue; and AHIP will complete the sale of its Wingate Tampa hotel by August 31, 2020. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on what AHIP's management believes to be reasonable assumptions, AHIP cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with such information.

Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information involves significant risks and uncertainties and should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information. Those risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to: the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy, the hotel industry, the willingness of the general public to travel, the level of consumer confidence in the safety of travel and AHIP's business, all of which have negatively impacted, and are expected to continue to negatively impact, AHIP and may materially adversely affect AHIP's investments, results of operations, financial condition and AHIP's ability to obtain additional equity or debt financing, or re-finance existing debt, or make interest and principal payments to its lenders and to holders of AHIP's debentures, and otherwise satisfy its financial obligations and may cause AHIP to be in non-compliance with one or more of the financial covenants under its existing credit facilities and cause a default thereunder; there is no guarantee that monthly distributions will be reinstated, and if reinstated, as to the timing thereof or what the amount of the monthly distribution will be; the pace of recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be accurately predicated and may be slow; AHIP's cost reduction and cash conservation initiatives may not achieve their stated objectives, and cash savings may be less than anticipated; AHIP's liquidity initiatives may not achieve their stated objectives, and liquidity generated may be less than anticipated; AHIP may not receive necessary approvals from its remaining CMBS loan servicers to use certain reserves to fund upcoming debt service payments and to temporarily cease funding FF&E reserves, and such approvals if received may not be on terms acceptable to AHIP; AHIP may require additional debt or equity capital in order to replenish any reserve funds drawn in accordance with the timing required by its CMBS loan servicers, and such funds may not be available to AHIP on reasonable terms, or at all; AHIP may require covenant waivers under its credit facility subsequent to Q1 2021, and if required, such waivers may not be provided by its credit facility syndicate on terms acceptable to AHIP, or at all; current occupancy recovery trends at AHIP's hotels may not continue, may decelerate or regress; AHIP's portfolio may not capture anticipated market share in connection with the expected economic recovery in the near term, or at all; the impacts of COVID-19 on AHIP's anticipated revenue levels and the recoverable amount of its hotel properties could lead to impairment charges on hotel properties in future periods; AHIP may not complete the sale of its Wingate Tampa hotel by August 31, 2020; AHIP may not satisfy the criteria for forgiveness of certain government guaranteed loans obtained by AHIP; general economic conditions; future growth potential; Unit prices; liquidity; tax risk; tax laws currently in effect remaining unchanged; ability to access capital markets; competition for real property investments; environmental matters; the value of the U.S. dollar; and changes in legislation or regulations. Management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information contained herein are based upon reasonable assumptions and information currently available; however, management can give no assurance that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Additional information about risks and uncertainties is contained in AHIP's MD&A dated August 6, 2020 and annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2019, copies of which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to AHIP. The forward-looking information is stated as of the date of this news release and AHIP assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable law.

THIRD PARTY INFORMATION

This news release includes market information and industry data from independent industry publications, market research and analyst reports, surveys and other publicly available sources. Although AHIP management believes these sources to be generally reliable, market and industry data is subject to interpretation and cannot be verified with complete certainty due to limits on the availability and reliability of raw data, the voluntary nature of the data gathering process and other limitations and uncertainties inherent in any statistical survey. Accordingly, the accuracy and completeness of this data are not guaranteed. AHIP has not independently verified any of the data from third party sources referred to in this news release nor ascertained the underlying assumptions relied upon by such sources.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Additional information relating to AHIP, including AHIP's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, AHIP's MD&A dated August 6, 2020, and other public filings are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

ABOUT AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 79 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand. AHIP hotels operate under brands affiliated with Marriott, Hilton, IHG, Wyndham and Choice Hotels through license agreements. The Company's long-term objectives are to build on its proven track record of successful investment, deliver monthly U.S. dollar denominated distributions to unitholders, and generate value through the continued growth of its diversified hotel portfolio. More information is available at www.ahipreit.com.

SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS AND KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS







(US$000s unless noted and except Units and per Unit amounts) Three months

ended

June 30,

2020 Three months

ended

June 30,

2019 Change











TOTAL PORTFOLIO INFORMATION (1)









Number of rooms (2)

8,887

11,524 (22.9%) Number of properties (2)

79

112 (29.5%) Number of restaurants (2)

16

40 (60.0%) Occupancy rate

34.7%

78.3% -43.6 pp Average daily room rate $ 95.13 $ 99.39 (4.3%) Revenue per available room $ 33.01 $ 77.82 (57.6%)











Revenues $ 27,274 $ 90,047 (69.7%) Net operating income (3) $ 4,306 $ 32,390 (86.7%) NOI Margin %

15.8%

36.0% -20.2 pp Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) $ (20,806) $ 5,840 nm Diluted income (loss) per Unit $ (0.26) $ 0.07 nm











EBITDA (3) $ 924 $ 27,667 (96.7%) EBITDA Margin %

3.4%

30.7% -27.3 pp











FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (FFO) (1)









Funds from operations $ (9,088) $ 18,050 nm Diluted FFO per Unit (4)(5) $ (0.12) $ 0.23 nm FFO Payout Ratio - rolling four quarters

171.4%

90.8% 80.6 pp











ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (AFFO) (1)









Adjusted funds from operations $ (8,658) $ 16,649 nm Diluted AFFO per Unit (4)(5) $ (0.11) $ 0.21 nm











Distributions declared $ - $ 12,667 (100%) Distributions declared per Unit $ - $ 0.162 (100%)











CAPITALIZATION AND LEVERAGE









Debt-to-Gross Book Value (2)

58.7%

53.9% 4.8 pp Debt-to-EBITDA (trailing twelve-month basis)

13.6x

8.2x 5.4x Interest Coverage Ratio

0.1x

3.1x -3.0x Weighted average Debt face interest rate (2)

4.54%

4.64% -0.1 pp Weighted average Debt term to maturity (2)

5.0 years

5.9 years -0.9 years











Number of Units outstanding (2)

78,138,537

78,119,336 19,201 Diluted weighted average number of Units









outstanding (4)

78,703,450

78,192,415 511,035

(1) Refers to combined continuing and discontinued operations. (2) At period end. (3) Not adjusted for IFRIC 21 property taxes. (4) Diluted weighted average number of Units calculated in accordance with IFRS included the 743,465 and 73,079 unvested Restricted Stock Units as at June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively. (5) The Debentures were not dilutive for FFO and AFFO for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The Debentures were dilutive for FFO and AFFO for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Therefore, Debenture finance costs of $795 and $611 were added back to FFO and AFFO for the three months ended June 30, 2019. As a result, 5,283,783 units issuable on conversion of the Debentures were added to the diluted weighted average number of Units outstanding for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2019.

FIRST SIX MONTHS HIGHLIGHTS AND KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS







(US$000s unless noted and except Units and per Unit amounts) Six months

ended

June 30,

2020 Six months

ended

June 30,

2019 Change











TOTAL PORTFOLIO INFORMATION (1)









Number of rooms (2)

8,887

11,524 (22.9%) Number of properties (2)

79

112 (29.5%) Number of restaurants (2)

16

40 (60.0%) Occupancy rate

48.4%

75.3% -26.9 pp Average daily room rate $ 107.17 $ 98.40 8.9% Revenue per available room $ 51.87 $ 74.10 (30.0%)











Revenues $ 89,129 $ 170,578 (47.7%) Net operating income (3) $ 22,167 $ 58,211 (61.9%) NOI Margin %

24.9%

34.1% -9.2 pp Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) $ (33,413) $ 5,384 nm Diluted income (loss) per Unit $ (0.43) $ 0.07 nm











EBITDA (3) $ 15,089 $ 48,556 (68.9%) EBITDA Margin %

16.9%

28.5% -11.6 pp











FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (FFO) (1)









Funds from operations $ (4,414) $ 29,451 nm Diluted FFO per Unit (4)(5) $ (0.06) $ 0.37 nm FFO Payout Ratio - rolling four quarters

171.4%

90.8% 80.6pp











ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (AFFO) (1)









Adjusted funds from operations $ (5,071) $ 26,598 nm Diluted AFFO per Unit (4)(5) $ (0.06) $ 0.33 nm











Distributions declared $ 11,405 $ 25,234 (54.8%) Distributions declared per Unit $ 0.146 $ 0.324 (54.9%)











CAPITALIZATION AND LEVERAGE









Debt-to-Gross Book Value (2)

58.7%

53.9% 4.8 pp Debt-to-EBITDA (trailing twelve-month basis)

13.6x

8.2x 5.4x Interest Coverage Ratio

0.8x

2.7x -1.9x Weighted average Debt face interest rate (2)

4.54%

4.64% -0.1 pp Weighted average Debt term to maturity (2)

5.0 years

5.9 years -0.9 years











Number of Units outstanding (2)

78,138,537

78,119,336 19,201 Diluted weighted average number of Units









outstanding (4)

78,456,893

78,189,539 267,354

(1) Refers to combined continuing and discontinued operations. (2) At period end. (3) Not adjusted for IFRIC 21 property taxes. (4) Diluted weighted average number of Units calculated in accordance with IFRS included the 743,465 and 73,079 unvested Restricted Stock Units as at June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively. (5) The Debentures were not dilutive for FFO and AFFO for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The Debentures were dilutive for FFO and AFFO for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Therefore, Debenture finance costs of $1,590 and $1,222 were added back to FFO and AFFO for the six months ended June 30, 2019. As a result, 5,283,783 units issuable on conversion of the Debentures were added to the diluted weighted average number of Units outstanding for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2019.

SOURCE American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP

Related Links

www.ahipreit.com

