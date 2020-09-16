American Humane CEO Robin R. Ganzert Announces New Book: Mission Metamorphosis

"When I started writing Mission Metamorphosis no one could have predicted the world in which it would be published," said Dr. Ganzert. "Non-profits are venturing through uncertain times that are reminiscent of when I first took the helm at American Humane. I hope the lessons contained in this book will be both instructive and valuable for leaders in 2020 and beyond."

The book serves as both a 10-year retrospective of Robin's time at American Humane and a how-to guide for business leaders interested in achieving programmatic success. When Dr. Ganzert took over as president and CEO at American Humane, the historic non-profit faced significant financial headwinds.

In FY 2020, American Humane improved the lives of some 1 billion animals around the world while bringing in more than $44 million in support and revenue. For every dollar spent, 91 cents goes directly into lifesaving and lifechanging programs, earning a Four-Star rating from Charity Navigator. The fiscal and brand rescue that Dr. Ganzert performed has been a resounding success and the lessons gleaned from it are contained in the pages of Mission Metamorphosis.

"Over the past 10 years, American Humane has weathered numerous storms and we came out the other side all the better for it by staying true to our mission, to build a more humane world for animals and people," said Dr. Ganzert. "As organizations around the world are wondering how to survive, I hope this book serves as a roadmap for how to thrive."

Fast Company Press is publishing the book, which will be available on October 20th through Amazon.com and your local book store.

About American Humane

American Humane is the country's first national humane organization. Founded in 1877, American Humane is committed to ensuring the safety, welfare, and well-being of animals, and our leadership programs are first to serve in promoting and nurturing the bonds between animals and people. For more information or to support our work, please visit www.americanhumane.org.

