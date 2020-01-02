American Humane Names Haley Grimes Director, Farm Program Operations

WASHINGTON, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Humane, the country's first national humane organization and the world's largest certifier of animal welfare, announced the promotion of Haley Grimes to the position of Director, Farm Program Operations.

Founded in 2000, the American Humane Farm Program is the country's first and largest independent, third-party farm animal welfare certification program. Producers who meet the more than 200 science and evidence-based humane standards are awarded the American Humane CertifiedTM seal.

Haley Grimes has been with the American Humane Farm Program for two years as a Field Operations Manager. Before that, she worked as an Animal Care Quality Specialist at Country View Family Farms and a Consultant at Sheetz, Inc. Haley received both a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science and a Master of Science in Animal Science from Texas A&M University.

"I'm excited to continue the hard work and legacy of American Humane in improving animal welfare in agriculture and shining a light on the producers that go above and beyond for the animals in their care," said Haley. "This program is centered on science and evidence-based standards that don't just sound good but are good for the animals on America's farms and ranches."

The Farm Program's standards are created in concert with a Scientific Advisory Committee comprised of leading experts in the fields of agriculture, species-specific animal behavior, and ethics. Certified farmers create an environment that fosters the mental and physical wellbeing of animals by providing, among other things, appropriate space, lighting, air quality, food and water to their animals.

"Haley is the perfect person to steward our Farm Program, which currently improves the lives of nearly 1 billion animals every year," said Chief Operating Officer Jack Hubbard.

Haley will assume her position immediately.

About American Humane

American Humane is the country's first national humane organization, founded in 1877. For more information, please visit www.AmericanHumane.org.

