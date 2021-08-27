American Humane Rescue Team Deploys to Caldor Fire in California

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After receiving a request for assistance from El Dorado County Animal Services, which is housing some 1,500 animals, the American Humane Rescue Team has deployed to Northern California to help care for animals sheltering from the dangers posed by the Caldor Fire. American Humane responders are joining a team of highly trained animal first responders already on the ground.

"The Caldor Fire is a threat to human and animal lives – American Humane is there to ensure that families can safely evacuate while their cherished companions are kept safe from harm," said Robin R. Ganzert, Ph.D., president & CEO of American Humane. "It is our duty, not just as animal lovers but as humans, to ensure that at-risk animals are protected, and that the helpless are given shelter and resources during this trying time."

The ferocious Caldor Fire has already burned more than 136,000 acres since it began on August 14, destroying hundreds of residences. Thousands of structures, both commercial and residential, remain in the fire's path. Fire officials are working around the clock to keep families safe. American Humane animal first responders are helping to care for more than 500 cherished dogs, cats and other small animals who are sheltering without their beloved family members.

Whenever disasters strike, the American Humane Rescue Team leaps into action. American Humane carefully monitors developing situations before deploying resources, including highly trained staff, volunteers, food and medical supplies, in the most effective and efficient manner possible. Providing care for stranded, injured and lost animals in the wake of a natural disaster requires around-the-clock attention to the physical and mental wellbeing of each individual animal.

The American Humane Rescue team was founded more than 100 years ago during World War I when the U.S. Secretary of War requested assistance caring for injured horses in war-torn Europe. Since then, American Humane's team of animal first responders have been on the ground for virtually every disaster in our nation's history, from Pearl Harbor, to 9/11, to Hurricane Katrina, to the devastating wildfires in Butte County, California and everything in between.

About American Humane

American Humane is the country's first national humane organization. Founded in 1877, American Humane is committed to ensuring the safety, welfare, and well-being of animals, and our leadership programs are first to serve in promoting and nurturing the bonds between animals and people. For more information or to support our work, please visit www.americanhumane.org.

SOURCE American Humane

Related Links

http://www.americanhumane.org

