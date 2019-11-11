American Influencer Awards Announces Celebrity Presenters And Musical Guest

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Influencer Awards, which honors the greatest beauty contributors and premiere talent on social media, announces its first round of presenters for its 2nd annual awards which will take place on November 18th, 2019 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, including Tyra Banks, Draya Michele, Jaclyn Hill, Kate Grant, Manny Gutierrez, Lala Kent, Jeremy Scott, Chris Appleton and more along with musical guest Saweetie.

Among the awards presented that night, a hair category award will be presented by celebrity hair stylist Chris Appleton with awards in the makeup category being presented by makeup influencer and entrepreneur Jaclyn Hill, Vanderpump Rules cast member Lala Kent and makeup artist and beauty blogger Manny Gutierrez. Also, on the main stage, Tyra Banks will present her inaugural Smize Award to a surprise recipient that Tyra has selected for their outstanding Smize on the red carpet.

American Influencer Association (AIA) will also honor celebrity makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic with the esteemed Artist Achievement Award, spotlighting his work as one of the most renowned, followed and influential makeup artists in the world. The American Influencer Awards will livestream exclusively on YouTube and will feature a special musical performance by American rapper and singer Saweetie.

During the show, beauty influencers and creators across all social media platforms will be recognized for their work over the past year. "There is no award show that has more of a direct effect on our industry than the American Influencer Awards. We are honored to help celebrate those who continue to inspire and influence beauty instantly!" said Tish and Snooky, co-owners and co-founders of Manic Panic NYC.

AIA also announces the launch of the AIA Beauty Bundle, the first ever bi-monthly subscription box that offers exclusive access to the launch of an influencer's new beauty brand. Each box highlights an exclusive collection from a new influencer and features five to six full-size beauty products they formulated in the AIA lab based on their passions and expertise, ranging from makeup, hair and skincare.

The debut Beauty Bundle is in collaboration with makeup influencer @SadiaSlayy and includes six products inspired by the ultimate glam queen:

The InstaFamous Palette: Featuring highly pigmented shadows and complementary glitters

Featuring highly pigmented shadows and complementary glitters Brush Set: Uniquely cut for precise application for pressed powders and glitter.

Uniquely cut for precise application for pressed powders and glitter. Liquid Lip: Highly pigmented, long-lasting and moisturizing with a clean application.

Highly pigmented, long-lasting and moisturizing with a clean application. Stuck Up! Glue: Vegan glitter glue fortified with vitamin E.

Vegan glitter glue fortified with vitamin E. AIA Eyeliner: A rich black smudge-proof, vegan and waterproof eyeliner with a felt tip.

A rich black smudge-proof, vegan and waterproof eyeliner with a felt tip. Crown Headband: White, plush 100% cotton headband with a sparkly pink crown detail!

The second AIA Beauty Bundle, which is available for preorder now, will feature an exclusive collection from YouTube personality and makeup enthusiast @AaliyahJay. Following the shipment of each subscription box collection, AIA will work with their global distribution sales team on retail placement for products which provides a platform for success for burgeoning influencers turned entrepreneurs. The AIA Beauty Bundles are valued at over $100 with a retail price of $34 per box. For every bundle sold, a portion of the proceeds will be automatically donated to City of Hope to help support cancer research and treatment. Beauty Bundles are available for pre-order now at beautybundle.aiaawards.com.

Limited tickets for the American Influencer Awards are on sale now at www.AIAawards.com for $69.00 - $79.00. Each attendee will receive a gift bag of beauty products valued over $500 including sought after items from brands like Jeffree Star Cosmetics, Unwash and more.

Sponsors of the event include Manic Panic NYC, LUXIE, Truss Professional and Ideal Face and Body of Beverly Hills.

For more information on the event, visit AIA's official awards website here. To download the debut Beauty Bundle teaser video or product and promotional imagery, click here and here.

