American Insulated Glass Acquires Innovative Glass of America

ATLANTA, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- American Insulated Glass LLC (AIG), a leading glass fabricator and wholesale distributor in the Southeast, has announced the acquisition of Innovative Glass of America (IGA), a North Carolina-based glass fabricator and wholesale distributor. This deal enables AIG to expand its market reach and product capabilities across the Southeastern United States.

American Insulated Glass LLC

IGA is a Guardian Select Fabricator, providing high-performance low-e coatings for commercial applications and a stocking distributor for Kawneer architectural aluminum. The company offers an array of fabricated glass solutions, including Vetrotech fire-rated ceramics [Keralite Select F and Select L], Spandrel HT, ShowerGuard and impact laminated glass, along with a broad range of decorative glass solutions.

"We are thrilled to welcome IGA to the AIG team," said Billy Blair, president and CEO of AIG. "For decades, IGA has provided quality products and service to glazing contractors in North and South Carolina, and portions of Virginia and South Georgia. This acquisition will allow AIG to better serve customers across the Southeast with a variety of outstanding product capabilities as our company continues to grow."

With a new fabrication facility recently opened in Birmingham, along with its current facilities in Atlanta and Pensacola, and IGA's facility in Dallas, North Carolina, AIG now has the entire Southeast market covered. Each of its facilities is equipped with insulated glass lines for residential and commercial markets, edging, beveling and tempering.

Louie Dean, founder and president of IGA, was a driving force in bringing the two companies together and he will continue to manage the daily operations in Dallas, North Carolina. "I am so proud of the talented and loyal team of employees we have at IGA and we are truly excited to be joining the American Insulated Glass family. We have great, long-standing, working and personal relationships with the leadership at AIG and we look forward to the success that will come from being a part of a larger unified team," stated Mr. Dean. "Louie has built a great company at IGA and we are eager to have them join our team and believe it will make for a smooth transition being that our company cultures are very similar," added Mr. Blair. "The IGA team is highly knowledgeable and well-respected, and we are pleased to gain access to their vast experience, which will enhance our ability to service customers in the Southeast."

About American Insulated Glass

American Insulated Glass is a leading fabricator and wholesale distributor in the Southeast, specializing in providing high-quality insulated, laminated, tempered and beveled glass to glazing contractors and the millwork industry. Dedicated to serving both commercial and residential end markets, AIG also distributes a full line of mirror, decorative and other glass products. AIG is positioned to expand its geographical footprint and service capabilities, both organically and via acquisition. To learn more about AIG, visit www.aiglass.com.

