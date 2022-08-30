American IV Association Maxes Out Delray Beach Event Venue to Meet Demand

Preparations are underway for the IV Hydration Therapy Business Academy, the signature education event of the American IV Association. This event is scheduled for September 16, 2022 at the Aloft Hotel Delray Beach. Organizers have responded to enormous demand by configuring the largest classroom style seating arrangement offered by the venue and expanding dedicated exhibit hall space.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Preparations are underway for the IV Hydration Therapy Business Academy, the signature education event of the American IV Association. This event is scheduled for September 16, 2022 at the Aloft Hotel Delray Beach. Organizers have responded to enormous demand by configuring the largest classroom style seating arrangement offered by the venue and expanding dedicated exhibit hall space.

Top legal, business and marketing leaders will gather to contribute unparalleled industry guidance and strategy, as well as, network and raise awareness and membership for the American IV Association. The IV Hydration Therapy Business Academy will commence at 8:00am EST and attendees are invited to participate in educational sessions all day with a lineup of 6 inspiring speakers. Industry executives and innovative vendors will be displayed in the exhibit hall, presenting dynamic hands-on exhibits and exclusive event offers. An afternoon networking reception is planned to begin at 3:00pm EST and designed to foster continued learning through conversation. The AIVA Business Academy is for owners, operators and providers interested in creating, building or learning how to sustain business success in IV hydration.

"Educating an eager audience about all the business and legal facets of this niche industry not only helps create sustainability but it is always a lot of fun. We are excited to be at the forefront of shaping the future of IV hydration therapy," says Autumn Piccolo, Vice President of the American IV Association.

This event's speakers include Alicia Calderin of CARR Realty, Mara Shorr of Shorr Solutions, Jennifer Kraatz of ImprimisRx, and Audrey Neff with PatientNow. Jeff Cohen, founder of the Delray Beach based Florida Healthcare Law Firm will be a featured speaker. Presentations will each be followed by an open forum Q&A, so attendees should come ready to ask questions. For more information regarding the Delray Beach IV Hydration Therapy Business Academy, click HERE

AIVA is committed to the safe advancement of the IV hydration therapy industry and delivers essential up-to-date compliance resources for members through training, events, detailed content, and other resources, including state-by-state requirements for licensing and certification, operations, and marketing. AIVA will track government enforcement activity, regulatory guidance, and emerging trends – translating the confusing body of information into practical, actionable steps for AIVA members. The resources provided enable members to improve their practices, manage risks, and develop effective compliance. AIVA's membership and website resources will be launched in the coming weeks, beginning with: Florida, California, Texas, Georgia, Nevada, New York, Arizona, North Carolina, Ohio Michigan. Interested in exhibiting, sponsorship, or vendor opportunities? Email: [email protected], call (561) 757-4430 ext. 102 or visit: https://americaniv.com/mpage/home

Contact:

Gina Meyer Hardiman

American IV Association, COO

P: 561-757-4430 Ext. 102

[email protected]

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12931005

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE American IV Association