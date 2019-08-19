American Kennel Club Takes Part In ESPN Dog Day

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Kennel Club (AKC®), the world's largest purebred dog registry and leading advocate for all dogs, is proud to participate in ESPN Dog Day on August 24th – a programming event that celebrates International Dog Day (August 26th). The event will highlight select dog sports and kicks off on the ESPN app at 11:30 a.m. ET with the ESPN Dog Day Preshow hosted by Anita Marks featuring a mini AKC Meet The Breeds® with Gina DiNardo. At 12 p.m., AKC will turn ESPN's campus into a dog sport arena for ESPN Dog Day Championship Pup featuring the sports of Dock Diving, Agility and Flyball airing on ESPN2.

"The AKC is thrilled to participate in ESPN Dog Day," said AKC Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo. "It's a great opportunity to bring the exciting world of dog sports to a new audience and show off the skills of these canine athletes."

The action-packed day will also include two shows produced by AKC Productions entitled Flyball: The Ultimate Dog Relay at 2:30 p.m. and the inaugural AKC Agility Premier Cup presented by EEM at 3 p.m. on ESPN2. Check your cable provider for ESPN2 channel information. The entire programming schedule will be available on demand via the ESPN App as a collection following the initial TV airing.

For more information, visit https://www.akc.org/sports/espn-dog-day/.

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 22,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests. Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite and the AKC Museum of the Dog. For more information, visit www.akc.org.

