American Kitchen Cabinet Alliance Calls on U.S. Government to Address Unfair Trade Practices of Chinese Cabinet and Vanity Industry

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Kitchen Cabinet Alliance (AKCA) commended the U.S. Government for beginning its final investigations of dumped and subsidized Chinese wooden cabinets and vanities, and raised concerns about the claims of those U.S. assemblers who sell Chinese ready-to-assemble (RTA) cabinets. Companies that are attacking the AKCA are in some cases sourcing their cabinets from suppliers that are owned or controlled by the Government of the People's Republic of China.

AKCA's mission is to support the more than 250,000 American workers who rely on the American kitchen cabinet industry.

"U.S. assemblers of Chinese cabinets may wrap themselves in the American flag, but they are sourcing their product directly from China, including companies that are owned or directly controlled by the Chinese Government. The data speaks for itself and we are fighting for American kitchen cabinet workers and their families," said Mark Trexler, President and CEO at AKCA member Master WoodCraft Cabinetry. "Our coalition is proud to represent the long tradition of Made in America manufacturing and we build these products here in the United States to support more than 250,000 American workers."

Public data demonstrate that these U.S. assembly operations, such as those represented by the "American Coalition of Cabinet Distributors," source their products directly from China, including from some Chinese suppliers who are owned or controlled by the Government of China.

"Chinese companies claim that their ready-to-assemble product does not compete with U.S. cabinets, which defies both common sense and economics," said Tim Brightbill, Lead Counsel of the AKCA and Partner at Wiley Rein, LLP. "Unfortunately, these dumped and subsidized Chinese products compete against and harm our domestic industry every day, even if they are assembled here in the United States. Hundreds of thousands of American jobs are at stake. The Commerce Department and International Trade Commission have already issued determinations in our favor which demonstrate dumping, subsidies, and injury caused by the Chinese imports."

Earlier this year, the AKCA filed one of the largest trade cases ever filed against China at the Commerce Department and International Trade Commission. The case challenges China's manipulation and unfair trade practices in the wooden cabinet and vanity production industry.

About AKCA:

The American Kitchen Cabinet Alliance (AKCA) is a coalition of organizations that have joined forces to fight for American kitchen cabinet workers and our industry. Established in 2019, AKCA is standing up for American workers and supporting the actions of those who oppose China's cheating of America's kitchen cabinet industry. We are proud to support one of the largest trade cases in history filed against China at the International Trade Commission (ITC) and Department of Commerce. For more information, visit: www.kitchencabinetfairtrade.com.

