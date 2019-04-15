American Kratom Association: Media Headlines Covering The CDC Report On Kratom-Involved Deaths Get It Completely Wrong!

The CDC Report on "Unintentional Drug Overdose Deaths with Kratom Detected" resulted in numerous media headlines that incorrectly cited kratom's role in the reported deaths as being "linked" to an overdose death when the CDC data actually disproves the FDA assertions that kratom itself causes deaths.

SETTING THE RECORD STRAIGHT: In a response to the CDC Report, five leading researchers who have expertise in the science or public policy on kratom, issued a reply to the CDC that highlights the correct regulatory approach to protect consumers.

Jack E. Henningfield, Vice President, Research, Health Policy, and Abuse Liability; PinneyAssociates; and Professor, Adjunct, Behavioral Biology, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences; The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Jane K. Babin, Ph.D., Esq., The Law Office of Jane K. Babin, PC, San Diego, CA, J.D. University of San Diego School of Law, J.D. Law; Ph.D. Molecular Biology, Purdue University

Oliver Grundmann, Ph.D., College of Pharmacy, Department of Medicinal Chemistry, University of Florida, Gainesville, Florida

Geoffrey Laredo, MPA, Principal, Santa Cruz Strategies, LLC

Edward Cone, Ph.D., Principal Scientist, Drug Delivery and Abuse Deterrent Drug Products, PinneyAssociates

The American Kratom Association (AKA), a consumer-based non-profit organization, advocates to protect the freedom of consumers to safely consume natural kratom as a part of their personal health and well-being regimen. AKA represents the nearly 5 million Americans who consume kratom safely each year.

