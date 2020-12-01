American Ladder Institute and Industry Leaders Celebrate Year Five of National Ladder Safety Month

National Ladder Safety Month will focus on five key themes:

Week One: Choosing Your Ladder

Week Two: Safety Before the First Step (Inspection and Set Up)

Week Three: Safety While Climbing

Week Four: Safety at the Top

Week Five: Ladder Safety Misconceptions

The 2021 initiative marks a significant milestone in the event's history. National Ladder Safety Month was started five years ago to increase awareness of ladder safety best practices and educate ladder users as a way to decrease the instances of ladder-related accidents and fatalities. Since 2016, National Ladder Safety Month has successfully increased the number of users of ALI's free Ladder Safety Training, reached homeowner and working professional participants across the United States and parts of Mexico, promoted on-the-job safety to thousands of workers, and more. Thanks to the generosity of sponsoring companies like the below, ALI is able to continue to promote safe ladder use to millions of people each March, and year round.

Interested in sponsoring the campaign? Visit the National Ladder Safety Month website HERE to view the sponsorship offerings.

About the American Ladder Institute

Founded in 1947, the American Ladder Institute (ALI) is a not-for-profit trade association dedicated to promoting safe ladder use through ladder safety resources, bilingual safety training and the development of ladder safety standards. ALI also represents the common business interests of its members who are comprised of the leading ladder and ladder component manufacturers in the United States and Canada.

