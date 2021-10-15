American Land Title Association Elects Daniel M. Wold as President

WASHINGTON, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Land Title Association (ALTA), the national trade association of the land title insurance industry, announced that Daniel M. Wold has been installed as president for the 2020-2021 year.

"The ALTA presidency provides me the opportunity to collaborate with thousands of dedicated title insurance industry professionals who truly work hard to lead, deliver for and protect their customers and communities," said Wold, executive vice president of industry relations and strategic initiatives of Old Republic National Title Insurance Co. "It's an honor to represent ALTA membership and I look forward to collaborating with ALTA's Board of Governors, staff and membership on the association's new strategic priorities. I am hopeful about what we will accomplish over the next year."

ALTA's 2021-2022 strategic priorities include helping members:

Serve their communities with purpose.

Tell their story inside and outside the industry to describe the people who make up the title insurance industry and the value they provide.

Attract, develop and retain talent in a changing world of work.

Navigate the digital environment.

Address threats to their customers' privacy and investment.

Drive real estate industry collaboration.

"In the coming year, ALTA will advocate for public policies on multiple issues, such as expanding homeownership affordability and protecting against practices undermining homeownership opportunities," Wold said. "We also will examine legislative and regulatory initiatives that advance industry adoption of digital closings and more effective leveraging of digital processes. ALTA's Board of Governors and staff will work with members of Congress to help them understand the importance of these topics to their constituents."

"Dan has a wealth of experience strategizing and leading title insurance professionals through difficult times, which will be invaluable to ALTA and its members during a continuing global pandemic," said ALTA CEO Diane Tomb. "His legal insight is exactly what ALTA needs as we look to collaborate with policymakers and industry stakeholders in upholding property rights. Dan's ability to help lead partnerships across the real estate, title and lending industries on key marketplace developments will be key, especially where standards are needed for the smooth continuation of business."

Wold's biography can be found on ALTA's website.

Members of ALTA's 2021-2022 Board of Governors include:

President: Daniel M. Wold, Old Republic National Title Insurance Co.

President-elect: Jack Rattikin III, Rattikin Title Co.

Treasurer: David Townsend MTP, NTP, Agents National Title Insurance Co.

Chair of Finance Committee: Quinn H. Stufflebeam, Title Financial Corp.

Agents Section Chair: Richard H. Welshons, DCA Title

Agents Section Rep: Craig Haskins, Knight Barry Title Inc.

Agents Section Rep: Lisa M. Steele, Mother Lode Holding Co.

Underwriters Section Chair: Don Kennedy, First American Title Insurance Co.

Underwriters Section Rep: Joe Grealish, FNF Family of Cos.

Underwriters Section Rep: Tara Smith, Stewart Title Guaranty Co.

Immediate Past President: Bill Burding NTP, Orange Coast Title Co.



