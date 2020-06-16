American Land Title Association Launches Campaign Introducing the Guardians of the American Dream

WASHINGTON, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Land Title Association (ALTA), the voice of the nation's land title professionals, announced today that it is releasing a campaign that showcases the hardworking members who move behind the scenes throughout a homebuyer's journey to homeownership.

The video reaffirms the association's commitment to protecting homebuyers and property owners as the country grapples with the coronavirus pandemic during National Homeownership Month.

"There is no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic has completely changed the meaning of what we have come to know as 'home,'" said Diane Tomb, ALTA's chief executive officer. "In the wake of the pandemic, 'home' has now become an office, a school to our children and the heartbeat of a family's sense of security. We are proud of our members for stepping up during these challenging times."

The video puts a spotlight on the many titles an ALTA member may take on when advocating for a homebuyer. But one title encapsulates their true role: protection. Land title professionals are responsible for protecting homebuyers, sellers and business owners from risks that could impact the purchase of a new property, including wire transfer fraud, hidden liens and other critical threats.

"ALTA members, as title professionals, are the guardians of the American dream," said Tomb. "We wanted to introduce the country to the people who are dedicated to making sure that families can still open the door to their dream of owning a home."

"Despite work from home and social distancing recommendations, land title professionals have been innovating and providing both 'drive-thru' and digital closings in order to ensure families can continue to close on a new home or take advantage of low interest rates and refinance their mortgages," Tomb concluded.

To watch the video or for more information, visit ALTA.org.

The American Land Title Association, founded in 1907, is a national trade association representing more than 6,400 title insurance companies that employ more than 120,000 professionals across the country. ALTA members conduct title searches, examinations, closings and issue title insurance that protects real property owners and mortgage lenders against losses from defects in titles.

