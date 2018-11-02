American Legion National Commander Blasts SNL Insult of War Veteran, Says Apology Still Should be Rendered

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The leader of the nation's largest veterans organization expressed disgust that the comedian and producers responsible for a disgraceful joke about a wounded war veteran have still not expressed genuine remorse for the well-publicized incident.

"Dan Crenshaw is a class act who said that a 'hollow apology' was not needed after Pete Davidson mocked his eye wound on Saturday Night Live this weekend," American Legion National Commander Brett P. Reistad said. "I understand Mr. Crenshaw's feelings on this, but a sincere apology is definitely warranted. Veterans fought for free speech but this certainly crossed a line. The joke was unfunny and frankly disgusting. Mr. Crenshaw made a tremendous physical sacrifice while serving as a Navy SEAL in Afghanistan. It is shocking that Davidson, NBC and the producers of Saturday Night Live tolerate such garbage."

With a current membership of almost 2 million wartime veterans, The American Legion was founded in 1919 on the four pillars of a strong national security, veterans affairs, Americanism, and youth programs. Legionnaires work for the betterment of their communities through nearly 13,000 posts across the nation.

