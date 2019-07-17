American Legion National Commander to Ring Bell at NYSE

WASHINGTON, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of The American Legion's centennial, American Legion National Commander Brett Reistad along with representatives from Philips North America and the Department of Veterans Affairs will be ringing the closing bell at 4 p.m. (Eastern) Thursday at the New York Stock Exchange.

From mental health, to supporting families and communities, to fighting for benefits earned through selfless service, The American Legion has been the driving force in supporting and advocating for our nation's veterans for the past one hundred years. As The American Legion enters its second century, the nation's largest veterans organization continues to innovate and focus on our veterans' most pressing need — improving their access to quality care.

The American Legion recognizes that such an effort requires close collaboration between non-profits and public and private sector organizations like Philips North America.

Through a shared commitment to improving the lives of veterans and their families/caregivers, as well as the communities in which we live and operate, Philips North America and The American Legion are collaborating on Project Atlas — an innovative multi-year pilot where Philips and The American Legion will partner to combine the convenience of the retail clinic model with leading Philips telehealth solutions, and access to VA caregivers — right in the local American Legion post.

You can view the closing bell-ringing here https://www.nyse.com/bell



With a current membership of nearly two million wartime veterans, The American Legion was founded in 1919 on the four pillars of a strong national security, veterans affairs, patriotic youth programs and Americanism. Legionnaires work for the betterment of their communities through nearly 13,000 posts worldwide. From the drafting of the original GI Bill to the creation of the Department of Veterans Affairs, The American Legion is the most influential voice for America's veterans. The American Legion, www.legion.org, will be celebrating its centennial through Veterans Day.

