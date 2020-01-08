American Lung Association Announces New Partner on National Take the Stairs Day

CHICAGO, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- No elevator. No escalator. Today, people all over the country will be ditching their morning elevator ride to take the stairs in honor of National Take the Stairs Day – reminding us all that a healthy lifestyle is achieved just one step at a time. The American Lung Association is calling on those stair-steppers with a new challenge – the Fight For Air Climb!

The Lung Association's signature indoor event is a celebratory, stair-climbing adventure that encourages the whole family to climb the stairs of our country's most prominent skyscrapers. And this year, Aprilaire – provider of indoor air quality solutions – is stepping up to the challenge as a FY20 National Fight For Air Climb Partner for Healthy Air. Participants join the Fight For Air Climb for the shared challenge and the camaraderie, and also to support friends and loved ones living with a lung disease. Simultaneously, they raise funds for clean air and lung health education, advocacy and research.

More than 37.5 million Americans live with a chronic lung disease like asthma, COPD or lung cancer, and 141 million Americans live in counties with unhealthy air. Tens of thousands of participants came together at 42 Fight For Air Climb events across the country last year to raise more than $8 million for lifesaving lung health research, patient education and public policy efforts.

"Breathing should not be an uphill battle, but for many, it is," said Harold Wimmer, President and CEO of the American Lung Association. "The Fight For Air Climb is an exhilarating experience for not only running and fitness enthusiasts, but people of all abilities – and is a humble reminder that no one should have to fight for air on a daily basis."

"We believe everyone deserves to breathe healthy air," said Dale Philippi, President of Aprilaire. "Our mission is to enhance everyone's health by improving the air in their homes. We are proud to partner with an organization whose mission aligns so closely with our own."

Register for a local Fight For Air Climb at FightForAirClimb.org. For more information about lung health and the American Lung Association, visit Lung.org or call our Lung HelpLine at 1-800-LUNGUSA.

About the American Lung Association

The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease, through research, education and advocacy. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to improve the air we breathe; to reduce the burden of lung disease on individuals and their families; and to eliminate tobacco use and tobacco-related diseases. For more information about the American Lung Association, a holder of the Better Business Bureau Wise Giving Guide Seal, or to support the work it does, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: Lung.org.

About Aprilaire

We are on a mission to enhance people's health by improving the air in their homes. For over six decades, Aprilaire has been creating, designing, building, and delivering better products and affordable solutions to seamlessly manage air purity, humidity, temperature, and fresh air supply for all types of homes in all locations and environments. We have built an unparalleled reputation as the brand of choice among tens of thousands of professional contractors and the millions of homeowners who use our products every day. It's time to care about healthy air. For more information about creating a healthy air home, call 1-800-334-6011, or visit: Aprilaire.com.

American Lung Association •55 W. Wacker • Chicago, IL 60601

1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) Lung.org

CONTACT: Stephanie Goldina | American Lung Association

P: 312-801-7629E: Media@Lung.org

SOURCE American Lung Association

Related Links

https://www.lung.org

