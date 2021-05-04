American Lung Association Improves Lung Health of Americans with Better Breathers Network

CHICAGO, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Asthma Awareness Month, the American Lung Association highlights the Better Breathers Network, a virtual resource to improve the lives of the 31 million adults living with a chronic lung disease such as asthma. Through this nationwide resource, adults can access the education, support and a sense of connection with other adults living with chronic lung disease.

"Everyone deserves the opportunity to lead a full and active life. And while living with a chronic lung disease can be challenging, with the right care and support, asthma symptoms can be controlled, which means fewer missed workdays and less trips to the hospital," said American Lung Association President and CEO Harold Wimmer. "The American Lung Association is the nation's trusted champion of lung health, and we're pleased to offer this free resource and support network to everyone living with a chronic lung disease."

By becoming a member of the network, individuals can access webinars, videos and local support groups as well as more learning opportunities. Anyone can register and after signing up will receive:

Patient focused informational newsletters

Information about the American Lung Association and local activities

Access to the Better Breathers Network Resource Library which includes top tips on managing lung disease, handouts, and on-demand educational videos, such as Asthma Basics

Invitations to regularly scheduled, virtual Better Breathers Network meetings

Membership card and welcome packet

"It's important to work with your doctor to control your asthma symptoms, and many people also find it extremely helpful to connect with a network of people also living with asthma or another chronic lung disease," Wimmer said. "Our Better Breathers Network enables people to share their experiences with others who can relate to the challenges of living with a lung disease, while also accessing fact-based, trusted resources from the Lung Association. For many, this can be an extremely rewarding experience, and even a lifeline."

The American Lung Association gratefully acknowledges AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline as National Sponsors of the Better Breathers Network. For more information about the Better Breathers Network visit Lung.org/bbn.

