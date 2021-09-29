American Made Docu-series Launches: American Made Focuses on the Transitions of Traditional Culture to Modernized Innovations Within the Asian American Community

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From producers of the annual influencer speaker series Imagine Talks, the creative team at PDX Productions, and the founder of the Asian America Foundation, Bay Area icon Rose Chung, viewers from across the globe will meet and learn from innovative entrepreneurs in the new docuseries American Made.

American Made will feature the traditions and values of the past generation empowering the courage and innovation of the new generation. in-depth interviews and profiles of AAPI leaders in business, community, civil rights, politics, and entertainment showcased against the backdrop of their own neighborhoods, the goal is to profile the influencer while humanizing the AAPI community through storytelling.

"Our Imagine Talks project inspired our team to imagine what our next step would be. American Made is our newest creation. We are continually evolving, learning and discovering!" commented Rose Chung.

By bringing together our leaders and our roots through conversation, stories are shared from different perspectives, creating a comprehensive understanding of the Asian American experience. The growing roster of guests include the co-founder of one of Facebook's largest Asian American communities, Asian Hustle Network, Maggie Chui, Co-Founder of the fast growing mobile fashion app, Queenly, Trisha Bantigue along with Dr. Rachele Lam, a Stanford grad who is now a researcher at University of California at San Francisco and one of the few Asian American women practicing Chinese Medicine in the nation.

"With more Asian American representation in entertainment, business, politics, sports, and fashion, a new generation of influencers are making their mark in the mainstream. Kamala Harris, Suni Lee, BTS, BlackPink, and the recent success of Marvel's Shang Chi movie led by Simu Liu and Awkwafina are changing representation and celebrating our heritage. This is long overdue and it is thrilling to witness this happening now!" said American Made producer Eranthe Mitome

American Made is set to premier the week of October 18th. The docuseries aims to partner with youth/college groups, mentorship programs, community organizations, and a mainstream distribution partner to help amplify the voices and stories of the Asian American experience. The journey will begin through the lens of the influencer, and will be carried through raw conversation with the owners of their neighborhood businesses -- often immigrants. The pandemic has been devastating to a majority of small business owners, they have been affected by the virus, xenophobia, racism, and crimes within these neighborhoods. The intention of American Made is to empower these communities towards the path of rebuilding.

"We're proud to be part of this project. Sezzle's mission is to 'financially empower the next generation' and go beyond finance by supporting empowerment across many facets of users' lives. The intersection of entrepreneurship and AAPI representation is an important cause in the company's support towards AAPI empowerment initiatives", quoted Sezzle, American Made's Flagship Sponsor.

