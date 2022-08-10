American Made Luxury Brand Triangle Fragrance Receives Cruelty-Free Leaping Bunny Certification

Made in USA, Clean Beauty, Vegan-Friendly, and Cruelty-Free Certified

AVENTURA, Fla., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury fragrance company Triangle Fragrance has received reputable beauty industry certification with Leaping Bunny. Leaping Bunny is the Coalition for Consumer Information on Cosmetics' internationally recognized standard of certification for companies which are free of animal testing and do not harm animals at all stages of product development.

Triangle Fragrance New York available at TriangleFragrance.com | Made in USA | Veteran Owned | Clean Beauty | Vegan Friendly | Cruelty Free Certified

Since 1996, the Leaping Bunny Program has been managed by a coalition of animal protection organizations. It is the only third-party cruelty-free certification program consumers can trust due to its strict requirements for companies who seek certification to verify cruelty-free claims. A company's entire supply chain, including raw materials and individual ingredients, are examined for any occurrence of animal testing.

"We are delighted to have Triangle Fragrance join Leaping Bunny's ever-growing list of cruelty-free brands," said Kim Paschen, Program Manager of the Leaping Bunny Program. "Leaping Bunny's rigorous standard is regarded to be the most stringent in the industry, and Triangle Fragrance should be proud to have successfully completed their application to be a part of the program."

The Leaping Bunny Logo is internationally recognized and used in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and throughout much of the European Union.

Triangle Fragrance understands the importance of transparency in the beauty industry. "Knowledge is power, and allows consumers to make informed choices," said Founder Magda Khalifa. "It is important for consumers to know and trust the beauty brands they use. Triangle Fragrance is pleased to have obtained this certification because it underscores an attribute of cruelty-free that this brand has been built on, from its start."

About Triangle Fragrance

Triangle Fragrance, founded in New York City in 2020, is the world's first modern luxury fragrance, marrying the power of scent with self-help. Its mission is to provide a modern experience for you to feel luxurious and powerfully in control of your life. The collection features long-lasting eau de parfum for men and women, and is vegan-friendly and cruelty-free, certified by Leaping Bunny. The clean beauty scents are made without parabens, sulfates, triclosan, phthalates, mineral oil, or dyes. Triangle Fragrances are proudly Made in USA. Triangle Fragrance is inspired by Freedom Triangle®, founded by US Army combat veteran Magda Khalifa, and introduced to the world in her 2019 memoir, American DREAM. Freedom Triangle helps people turn their struggle to success by guiding them find their inner peace and personal freedom.

Contact:

Magda Khalifa

7579860418

[email protected]

SOURCE Triangle Fragrance