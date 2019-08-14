American-made Whole House Fans Keep Missionaries Cool at African Ministry

The HV1600-WR38 Wi-Fi is a smart whole house fan which can be activated using either Amazon's Alexa or Google Home. Or, it can simply operate without employing its wi-fi technology. These fans were installed to cool facilities in the Abaana's Hope community and do it in an energy efficient manner since every dollar and energy expenditure matters.

The fans were funded through the generosity of the First Baptist Church of Opelika, Alabama.

According to Yancy Carpenter, President of Four Corners Ministries (www.fourcorners.org), "Abaana's Hope is a comprehensive Christian community among the Acholi people that began in 2012 with a church, child development program, women's refuge center, primary school and employment opportunities through our life beads and farm ministries. We also have a medical clinic, host short-term mission teams, facilitate refugee camp outreach, and began a pastor training center this year."

"From our perspective this is the perfect union of a uniquely American product supporting American outreach to an area of the world where we can truly make a difference. Tamarack is proud to play a small role in this outstanding effort," said Tamarack CEO Tom Colasanto.

Tamarack Technologies (www.tamtech.com), headquartered on Cape Cod, MA, is an industry leader in ventilation solutions, manufacturing state-of-the-art whole house fans, indoor air exchange products, pressure balancing products and electronic controls. The company's products have been designed to use minimal energy, providing years of maintenance-free service while also contributing to a healthier home environment.

