American Mattress Manufacturers and Unions Applaud the Commerce Department Decision to Initiate Dumping and Subsidy Investigations on Imports of Mattresses from Eight Countries

WASHINGTON, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of US mattress manufacturers, including Brooklyn Bedding, Corsicana Mattress Company, Elite Comfort Solutions, FXI, Inc., Kolcraft Enterprises Inc., and Leggett & Platt, Incorporated, as well as the International Brotherhood of Teamsters and the United Steel, Paper and Forestry, Rubber, Manufacturing, Energy, Allied Industrial and Service Workers International Union, AFL-CIO ("USW") (collectively, the "Mattress Petitioners"), applaud the Commerce Department's decision to initiate eight investigations into unfairly traded mattresses. Today's decision formally commences antidumping investigations on unfairly traded imports of mattresses from Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Serbia, Thailand, Turkey, and Vietnam, and a countervailing duty (subsidy) investigation on subsidized mattresses from China.

"Today's initiation decision by the Commerce Department is a critical step that allows both Commerce and the US International Trade Commission to fully investigate the imports from these eight countries and their impact of the US mattress industry," says Yohai Baisburd, counsel to the Mattress Petitioners.

"Commerce reviewed the over 3,000 page petition, gathered additional information, and confirmed our calculations of estimated dumping margins ranging from 42.92% to 989.90%," continued Baisburd. Commerce also initiated a subsidy investigation on Chinese government programs. The country-by-country estimated margins are provided below.

Country Estimated Dumping Margins Cambodia 326.49% to 675.83% Indonesia 213.44% to 429.74% Malaysia 42.92% Serbia 57.37% to 183.16% Thailand 414.77% to 763.28% Turkey 267.55% to 609.51% Vietnam 481.72% to 989.90%

The investigations now continue with the injury phase at the International Trade Commission, which is expected to vote by May 15, 2020. The Department of Commerce initiation fact sheet is available at https://enforcement.trade.gov/download/factsheets/factsheet-multiple-mattresses-ad-cvd-initiation-042120.pdf.

The Mattress Petitioners are represented by Cassidy Levy Kent (USA) LLP.

SOURCE The Mattress Petitioners