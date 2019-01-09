American Media, LLC Acquires The Adventure Sports Network From TEN: Publishing

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Media, LLC, a leading publisher of celebrity journalism, health and fitness, and lifestyle brands, today announced that it acquired the media assets comprising TEN: Publishing's Adventure Sports Network (ASN). The addition of the ASN brands to American Media will bolster the American Media Active Lifestyle Group, which will now include the 14 adventure and sports brands including Bike, Powder, Surfer, the Transworld titles, and Snowboarder. The acquisition also includes management of the Dew Tour, one of the action sports industry's marquee event series.

"The opportunity to merge the incredible ASN brands with our recent acquisition of Men's Journal establishes a significant digital network and underscores American Media's commitment to diversifying our brand offerings and revenue streams," said American Media Chairman and CEO David J. Pecker. "I am confident that under the management of the Men's Journal leadership, the addition of ASN's incredible digital and social scale will be important factors in our continued growth and success."

With the addition of the ASN brands, the American Media Active Lifestyle Group significantly increases its digital footprint. Combined with Men's Journal, the group will now deliver more than 35 million social media fans and followers. Additionally, the ASN brands have proven to be among the most effective at engaging a millennial audience with video, delivering more than 60 million monthly views across their brands.

"ASN's brands – focused on deep passion and engagement from their readership – are an extraordinary compliment to Men's Journal," said Men's Journal Chief Content Officer Greg Emmanuel. "Our audience places a premium on high-quality, compelling content, and the new brands will help to further establish us as the ultimate destination for sports and adventure content."

In addition to the publishing brands, American Media will also acquire a robust roster of experiential events and assume management of the Dew Tour, which hosted approximately 84,000 young, passionate fans at its events in Long Beach, CA and Breckenridge, CO last year. In addition to the Dew Tour, the ASN brands execute several consumer experiential, content-driven and sports-specific events.

Norb Garrett, President of ASN, said, "ASN has built a portfolio of the most enduring brands in the adventure sports media landscape. Under American Media's leadership, we will continue to grow our multi-platform reach across digital, social, print, and experiential events."

Kevin Mullan, President of TEN: Publishing, said, "We are excited for ASN to now be part of the American Media platform. TEN: Publishing looks forward to continuing to provide our audience with the highest-quality content as we focus our resources across our leading automotive titles."

About American Media, LLC

American Media, LLC owns and operates the leading print and digital celebrity and active lifestyle media brands in the United States. American Media's titles include Us Weekly, Star, OK!, In Touch, Life & Style, Closer, Men's Journal, Muscle & Fitness, Mr. Olympia Contest, National Enquirer and other celebrity and teen titles. American Media also manages eleven different digital sites including Usmagazine.com, OKmagazine.com, RadarOnline.com, Intouchweekly.com, Lifeandstylemag.com, Closerweekly.com, MensJournal.com, MuscleandFitness.com and other digital and social properties. American Media's magazines have a combined total circulation of 5.7+ million and reach approximately 49.4 million men and women each month. American Media's digital properties reach approximately 65 million unique visitors monthly.

About TEN: Publishing

TEN: Publishing publishes 22 branded automotive titles, including such iconic brands as MotorTrend, Automobile, and HOT ROD. TEN: Publishing automotive titles have a combined total circulation of 3 million in print and digital editions and reaches 14 million automotive enthusiasts every month. Other titles produced by TEN: Publishing include: Petersen's 4 Wheel & Offroad, Four Wheeler, Diesel Power, Jp, Truckin, Truck Trend, Super Street, Lowrider, Car Craft, Chevy Hi-Performance, Classic Trucks, Hot Rod Deluxe, Mopar Muscle, Muscle Car Review, Muscle Mustangs and Fast Fords, Mustang Monthly, Street Rodder, Super Chevy and Vette.

