American Media, LLC Response to Statement by Jeff Bezos

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Media, LLC today made the following statement in response to the statement made by Jeff Bezos regarding the National Enquirer.

"American Media believes fervently that it acted lawfully in the reporting of the story of Mr. Bezos. Further, at the time of the recent allegations made by Mr. Bezos, it was in good faith negotiations to resolve all matters with him. Nonetheless, in light of the nature of the allegations published by Mr. Bezos, the Board has convened and determined that it should promptly and thoroughly investigate the claims. Upon completion of that investigation, the Board will take whatever appropriate action is necessary."

SOURCE American Media, LLC