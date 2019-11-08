American Medical Marijuana Physicians Association's Annual Meeting Hosted Over 300 Attendees and Physicians, Featured Keynote Speaker Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Medical Marijuana Physicians Association (AMMPA) held their 3rd Annual Conference on October 4-6 at the Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista. More than 300 medical marijuana practitioners and physicians from across the nation and other countries around the world attended the 3-day conference.

The meeting provided educational presentations, networking and panel discussions with thought-leaders dedicated to the research and utilization of medical cannabis to improve the health of their patients. AMMPA is the largest medical cannabis association in the world, boasting the highest membership base for an organization of its kind. The AMMPA Annual Conferences are dedicated to medical research and education, presenting on the health benefits of medical cannabis.

This year, the AMMPA Annual Conference featured Keynote Speaker Nikki Fried, the 12th Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Commissioner Fried is a strong advocate for medical marijuana and created a Medical Marijuana Advisory Committee this past Summer.

A number of recognized medical marijuana physician leaders attended and over 20 nationally recognized speakers participated in lectures and panel discussions. In addition to Commissioner Fried, our second Keynote Speaker was Professor Hinanit Koltai, PhD, a Senior Research Scientist from the Volcani Center in Israel. Our panel also featured Jade Green, CEO of Jade Green Consulting, an all-female canna-business consultancy, based out of Los Angeles.

The faculty engaged the audience in a series of lectures and panel discussions on the recent literature relevant to the benefits of cannabis in addressing medical conditions such as Cancer, Seizure Disorders, Anxiety, HIV, Chronic Pain, Migraines, and Autism. The Annual Conference was supported by a host of medical cannabis industry leaders including our Premier Emerald Sponsor, Leafly.

About the American Medical Marijuana Physicians Association (AMMPA):

The American Medical Marijuana Physicians Association is a membership driven association, focusing on providing physicians with the resources they need to safely and effectively utilize medical marijuana recommendations as an alternative treatment modality for their patients. AMMPA serves as a physician advocate helping to outline practice risks and benefits, educational requirements, compliance issues, and aggregates its members to allow for a unified voice representing all physicians currently interested in cannabinoid medicine. Our members are leaders in the nation that provide expertise to the public regarding research, education, speaking engagements, seminars, and industry recommendations.

https://ammpa.net/

