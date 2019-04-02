American Megatrends Announces Formation of New, Independent Company: AmZetta Technologies

Following this announcement, AmZetta will assume responsibility for StorTrends® Network Storage products, SnapVDI® Thin Client solutions, IoTbrix™ Cloud-based IoT Firmware Development Environment, AMIDuOS® emulator for running Android™ applications in a Microsoft® Windows® environment and AMIBOLT™ Smart Healthcare solutions.

Although AmZetta is a newly formed entity, its development, operations and management teams will remain essentially the same as they were under AMI, since the employees involved in the product activities under the AMI umbrella, will transfer to AmZetta. Subramonian Shankar, the current President and Chief Executive Officer of AMI, will also take the role of President at AmZetta.

As this transition takes effect, current AMI customers of StorTrends, SnapVDI, IoTbrix and AMIBOLT products should continue to get same the level of unrivalled support and innovation from AmZetta, that they have come to know and expect from AMI.

"The creation of a separate entity with AmZetta allows us to develop a more focused and growth-oriented portfolio as we deliver industry-leading technologies and products to rapidly growing markets. Our strong product portfolio provides multiple avenues to drive organic growth and continued margin expansion, augmented by a vigorous engineering strategy that will continue to generate tremendous technology value for our customers," said Subramonian Shankar, AMI President and Chief Executive Officer.

"AmZetta remains committed to supporting our 2,000-plus customer installations and delivering a wide range of innovative, advanced products, services and support that address the diverse needs of our growing customer base," said Justin Bagby, AmZetta Director of Sales and Marketing.

For more information about American Megatrends or its products and services, please visit ami.com or call 1-800-828-2964.

For more information about AmZetta or its products and services, please visit AmZetta.com or call 1-800-991-1809.

About AMI

Founded in 1985 and known worldwide for AMIBIOS®, American Megatrends International LLC (AMI) supplies state-of-the-art hardware, software and utilities to top-tier manufacturers of desktop, server, mobile and embedded systems for both X86 and ARM based platforms. AMI's industry leading Aptio® V UEFI BIOS firmware, MegaRAC® remote server management tools and solutions based on the popular Windows, Android™ and Linux® operating systems continue to garner industry acclaim and awards around the world. In line with the diversity of its technology and product line, AMI is a member of a number of industry associations and standards groups, such as the Unified EFI Forum (UEFI), the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance and the Trusted Computing Group (TCG). Headquartered in Norcross, Georgia, AMI has locations in the U.S., China, Germany, India, Japan, Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong to better serve its customers. For more information on AMI, its products or services, call 1-800-U-BUY-AMI or visit ami.com.

About AmZetta

Founded in 2019, the AmZetta team has an average of 22 years of experience in leading technologies such as BIOS, Drivers, Firmware, Linux, Networking, RAID, Remote Management, Storage and Virtualization. AmZetta is a spinoff from American Megatrends (better known as AMI) and is focused on Storage, VDI, IoT and Healthcare technologies for the data center. Headquartered in Norcross, Georgia, AmZetta has locations in the U.S. and India to better serve its customers. For more information on AmZetta, its products or services, visit AmZetta.com.

StorTrends®, SnapVDI®, IoTbrix™ and AMIBOLT™ are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of American Megatrends International LLC and/or Am Zetta Technologies LLC in the US and other countries.

Press Contact:

Andrew Lacy

Sales & Marketing Manager

5555 Oakbrook Parkway, Building 280

Norcross, GA 30093 USA

+1- 770-246-8726

AndrewL@amzetta.com

SOURCE AmZetta Technologies

Related Links

https://amzetta.com

