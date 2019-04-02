American Megatrends Announces Formation of New, Independent Company: AmZetta Technologies
Apr 02, 2019, 00:01 ET
NORCROSS, Ga., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Megatrends International LLC (AMI) a global leader in BIOS/UEFI, BMC (out-of-band server management) firmware and data center solutions is pleased to announce the formation of a new, independent company named AmZetta Technologies, LLC (AmZetta), to be based in Norcross, Georgia. This follows the announcement of a strategic investment in AMI by HGGC, a leading, technology-focused private equity firm.
With its engineering-centric workforce, AMI has been quietly working with newer technologies, developing new products, outside the realm of AMI's main product areas that it is well known for. Many of these new products have been shipping to customers, some others nearing product launch. The new entity AmZetta will nurture these products, while AMI will focus its energies on taking Aptio and MegaRAC, to the next stage of growth and development. The two companies will be strategic partners and look for opportunities to collaborate on solutions that benefit their customers and the market.
Following this announcement, AmZetta will assume responsibility for StorTrends® Network Storage products, SnapVDI® Thin Client solutions, IoTbrix™ Cloud-based IoT Firmware Development Environment, AMIDuOS® emulator for running Android™ applications in a Microsoft® Windows® environment and AMIBOLT™ Smart Healthcare solutions.
Although AmZetta is a newly formed entity, its development, operations and management teams will remain essentially the same as they were under AMI, since the employees involved in the product activities under the AMI umbrella, will transfer to AmZetta. Subramonian Shankar, the current President and Chief Executive Officer of AMI, will also take the role of President at AmZetta.
As this transition takes effect, current AMI customers of StorTrends, SnapVDI, IoTbrix and AMIBOLT products should continue to get same the level of unrivalled support and innovation from AmZetta, that they have come to know and expect from AMI.
"The creation of a separate entity with AmZetta allows us to develop a more focused and growth-oriented portfolio as we deliver industry-leading technologies and products to rapidly growing markets. Our strong product portfolio provides multiple avenues to drive organic growth and continued margin expansion, augmented by a vigorous engineering strategy that will continue to generate tremendous technology value for our customers," said Subramonian Shankar, AMI President and Chief Executive Officer.
"AmZetta remains committed to supporting our 2,000-plus customer installations and delivering a wide range of innovative, advanced products, services and support that address the diverse needs of our growing customer base," said Justin Bagby, AmZetta Director of Sales and Marketing.
For more information about American Megatrends or its products and services, please visit ami.com or call 1-800-828-2964.
For more information about AmZetta or its products and services, please visit AmZetta.com or call 1-800-991-1809.
About AMI
Founded in 1985 and known worldwide for AMIBIOS®, American Megatrends International LLC (AMI) supplies state-of-the-art hardware, software and utilities to top-tier manufacturers of desktop, server, mobile and embedded systems for both X86 and ARM based platforms. AMI's industry leading Aptio® V UEFI BIOS firmware, MegaRAC® remote server management tools and solutions based on the popular Windows, Android™ and Linux® operating systems continue to garner industry acclaim and awards around the world. In line with the diversity of its technology and product line, AMI is a member of a number of industry associations and standards groups, such as the Unified EFI Forum (UEFI), the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance and the Trusted Computing Group (TCG). Headquartered in Norcross, Georgia, AMI has locations in the U.S., China, Germany, India, Japan, Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong to better serve its customers. For more information on AMI, its products or services, call 1-800-U-BUY-AMI or visit ami.com.
About AmZetta
Founded in 2019, the AmZetta team has an average of 22 years of experience in leading technologies such as BIOS, Drivers, Firmware, Linux, Networking, RAID, Remote Management, Storage and Virtualization. AmZetta is a spinoff from American Megatrends (better known as AMI) and is focused on Storage, VDI, IoT and Healthcare technologies for the data center. Headquartered in Norcross, Georgia, AmZetta has locations in the U.S. and India to better serve its customers. For more information on AmZetta, its products or services, visit AmZetta.com.
StorTrends®, SnapVDI®, IoTbrix™ and AMIBOLT™ are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of American Megatrends International LLC and/or Am Zetta Technologies LLC in the US and other countries.
