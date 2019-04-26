American Midstream Announces Departure of President and Chief Executive Officer

HOUSTON, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: AMID) ("AMID" or "Partnership") today announced that Lynn Bourdon III, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of American Midstream GP, LLC, the ("General Partner") of American Midstream Partners, LP, notified the Partnership of his decision to resign effective May 3, 2019.

Jake Erhard, Partner at ArcLight Capital Partners stated, "On behalf of ArcLight and the entire Board of the General Partner, I would like to thank Lynn for his leadership and numerous contributions to the Partnership during a difficult environment over the past four years. It has been a pleasure to work with Lynn and gain from his industry knowledge and management expertise. As the Partnership transitions to private operatorship, we understand Lynn's desire to move on and wish him success in his future endeavors."

Lynn Bourdon III stated, "With the impending transformation of AMID, I believe the timing is right for me to step aside and let ArcLight manage the company in a private setting. The past few years have been challenging for small capitalization MLPs, and the exceptional support ArcLight provided has been critical to the Partnership's successes during this time. I am grateful to have been involved in AMID's significant accomplishments and believe the management team, along with the men and women delivering exceptional service to AMID's customers, will continue to drive the Partnership's progress in achieving its goals."

American Midstream Partners, LP is a limited partnership formed to provide critical midstream infrastructure that links producers of natural gas, crude oil, NGLs, condensate and specialty chemicals to end-use markets. American Midstream's assets are strategically located in some of the most prolific offshore and onshore basins in the Permian, Eagle Ford, East Texas, Bakken and Gulf Coast. American Midstream owns or has an ownership interest in approximately 5,100 miles of interstate and intrastate pipelines, as well as ownership in gas processing plants, fractionation facilities, an offshore semisubmersible floating production system with nameplate processing capacity of 90 MBbl/d of crude oil and 220 MMcf/d of natural gas; and terminal sites with approximately 3.0 MMBbls of storage capacity.

