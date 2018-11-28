American Mint Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Apollo 8 Spaceflight

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- American Mint, LLC Vice President Christopher Corona proudly announced the creation of a brand new gold-layered coin to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 8 spaceflight.

Launched from Kennedy Space Center on December 21, 1968, Apollo 8 was the second manned spaceflight of the Apollo program and the first manned spacecraft to orbit the moon and return safely to Earth. The astronauts of Apollo 8—Frank Borman, James Lovell, and William Anders—became the first humans to leave Earth's orbit and travel to another celestial body. The historic flight lasted for 147 hours and paved the way for Apollo 11's moon landing the following year.

Designed by master artisans, this 40 mm commemorative coin is layered in 24k gold and features a highly detailed engraving of the Apollo 8 lunar orbiter circling the moon on the obverse, while the reverse shows an image of the Apollo 8 launch with a quote from President Lyndon B. Johnson. Minted to the highest quality "Proof " standards, this collection is limited to just 9,999 editions. Call 1-877-807-MINT (6468) to order yours for a limited time only, while supplies last.

"We created this beautiful sculpted medallion especially for our spaceflight collectors. It celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 8 spaceflight and is a wonderful tribute to America's historic mission to reach the moon," Corona said.

American Mint is a leading provider of high quality collectible coins, knives, and other memorabilia, and has served more than a million customers from its Mechanicsburg facility. As an international direct mail marketer, American Mint's parent company operates in nine countries and has served 10 million serious collectors around the world. For more information about American Mint, please visit www.americanmint.com.

SOURCE American Mint, LLC

