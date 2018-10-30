American Mint Introduces High Relief Strikes Honoring Vice President Pence

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- American Mint, LLC President Kevin Sacher proudly announced that the company is releasing a new collection of high relief commemorative strikes honoring our 48th Vice President of the United States, Mike Pence.

Struck in either .999 fine silver or .999 solid gold, these new 40 mm commemorative issues feature a brilliant high relief portrait of the Vice President on the obverse and President Trump's famous campaign slogan—Make America Great Again!—on the reverse. Minted to the highest quality "Proof" standards, each coin is limited to just 2,016 editions. Call 1-877-807-MINT (6468) to order yours for a limited time only, while supplies last.

"We created these beautiful solid gold and solid silver coins to honor Vice President Mike Pence and the role he plays in Donald Trump's historic presidency," Sacher said. "With 12 years in Congress and 4 years as the Governor of Indiana, Mike Pence has brought more than a decade of political experience to his position in the White House, and we wanted to celebrate the important work he does on behalf of the American people."

American Mint is a leading provider of high quality collectible coins, knives, and other memorabilia, and has served more than a million customers from its Mechanicsburg facility. As an international direct mail marketer, American Mint's parent company operates in nine countries and has served 10 million serious collectors around the world. For more information about American Mint, please visit www.americanmint.com.

