American Modular Systems Transformed How California Schools Are Built. Now the Innovative Company Is Transforming Itself.

The comprehensive rebranding initiative—18 months in the making—introduces three new AMS brands, three new GEN7 product lines and a user-enhanced supersite that consolidates the company's AMS and GEN7 websites into a central communication hub. A new brand identity system updates logos, color palette, typeface and positioning.

"We're taking the opportunity to make every aspect of our business better," said Tony Sarich, AMS VP of Operations. "Evolving our brand makes us more accessible and useful to schools, more in tune with their needs and better positioned to provide an empowering experience for everyone who learns and teaches in our classrooms."

The rebrand provides a platform for restructuring and expanding AMS' modular building solutions to make innovative learning spaces an affordable option for California schools. Four highly differentiated brands offer a full range of customizable solutions marketed under the AMS masterbrand. The brand expansion includes:

A re-energized GEN7 brand with three sustainable product lines

brand with three sustainable product lines AMS EVOLVE , a premium, fully custom Design-Build brand

, a premium, fully custom Design-Build brand AMS FORM , a highly flexible value brand

, a highly flexible value brand AMS 2GO, a budget-conscious brand for shorter-term needs

An integrated suite of logos with individual brand colors reinforces the family branding concept. Adding a tagline—"Engineered to Empower"—communicates the vision of empowering achievement and success through innovation.

The AMS supersite (www.americanmodular.com) offers easy access to information about brands and services, along with career and connection opportunities, in one convenient location optimized for desktop and mobile. More than 100 pages of new content features an AMS blog, articles, videos and project profiles—high-value resources to help schools modernize facilities quickly and cost-effectively.

Sarich said the large-scale initiative is an investment in the future.

"Innovating and creating positive change is in our culture. If we can create a path to move our company, schools and communities forward, we're going to do it."

About AMS

American Modular Systems (AMS) is California's leading modular manufacturer, delivering high quality, highly innovative learning spaces that empower students and teachers to achieve and succeed. AMS buildings are the ideal 21st century learning environment, integrating cutting-edge technology with flexible, modern design at an affordable cost. Founded in 1983, AMS offers a full spectrum of customizable modular building solutions, featuring the award-winning GEN7 line of sustainable classrooms, as well as the AMS EVOVE, AMS FORM and AMS 2GO brands. For more information, visit www.americanmodular.com.

