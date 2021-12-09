American Outdoor Brands Board of Directors Approves $15 Million Share Repurchase Program

COLUMBIA, Mo., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: AOUT), an industry leading provider of products and accessories for outdoor enthusiasts, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the repurchase of up to $15 million of the Company's outstanding common stock ("shares") through December 2023. The share repurchase program is effective immediately.

President and Chief Executive Officer, Brian Murphy, said, "This announcement underscores our Board's confidence in our business and its dedication to stockholder value creation. Our strong balance sheet, positive cash flow, and growing revenue enable us to prioritize investing for growth, both organically and through opportunistic and accretive M&A activity, while maintaining our commitment to returning capital to our stockholders. As we evaluate our capital allocation priorities, we believe it is appropriate and important to have the authority to repurchase stock at our discretion."

The shares may be repurchased from time to time on the open market, in block trades, or in privately negotiated transactions. The amount and timing of any shares repurchased under the program will be determined at the discretion of management and will depend on a number of factors, including the market price of the company's stock, trading volume, general market and economic conditions, the Company's capital position, legal requirements, and other factors. The repurchase program does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular number of shares, and the repurchase program may be discontinued at any time at the Company's discretion.

About American Outdoor Brands, Inc.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: AOUT) is an industry leading provider of outdoor products and accessories, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products, for rugged outdoor enthusiasts. The company produces innovative, top quality products under its brands Caldwell®; Wheeler®; Tipton®; Frankford Arsenal®; Hooyman®; BOG®; MEAT!; Uncle Henry®; Old Timer®; Imperial®; Crimson Trace®; LaserLyte®; Lockdown®; ust®; BUBBA®; and Schrade®. For more information about all the brands and products from American Outdoor Brands, Inc., visit www.aob.com.

