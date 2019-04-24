American Packaging Corporation announces another major expansion: This latest undertaking is driven by growth and has been engineered to meet the increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions, such as packaging that is recycle ready

COLUMBUS, Wis., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Packaging Corporation has announced a $50 million expansion that will add 126,000 sq. ft. to the recently opened Roto Center of Excellence in DeForest, WI. This empowers APC to stay in front of the growing demand for rotogravure printed products with innovative converting technologies and cutting-edge system automation. Updated web handling and controls allow converting of extensible substrates which qualify for a Circular Plastics Economy, while minimizing waste and the carbon footprint on 2 new rotogravure printing presses, an adhesive laminator and additional slitting equipment.

"Brand owners expect the ultimate impact from that first moment of truth for the consumer on the grocer's shelf. Roto printing delivers that impact. The new normal is that packaging will also help transition away from a single use and dispose standard. Our systems will always combine the ideal graphic reproduction with the most efficient converting streams. The innovative technologies that we are advancing will add jobs to APC's Roto Complex and enhance our capacity for packaging that is expected and embraced by the New Plastic Economy. We are delighted about what this means for the community, our 1000 plus APC family members and our customers," said Jeff Koch, President of American Packaging Corporation.

Positive Customer Impact

Many APC customers have already benefited from the 2017 opening of the DeForest Center of Excellence. American Packaging, a leading flexible packaging converter has committed to maintaining their prominent position in rotogravure, flexographic and digital printing technologies. The DeForest expansion will be on-line and producing for customers in Q2 of 2020. APC is also enhancing response time with a world class investment in internal cylinder etching that will be on-line in August of 2019. Internalizing the engraving process will sustain consistent and exceptional print quality and better help APC control the investment in rotogravure cylinders.

Founded in 1902, American Packaging Corporation is solely focused on flexible packaging. APC is committed to innovation, sustainability, and customer delight from a talented family of packaging professionals. www.ampkcorp.com

American Packaging Corporation is a registered trademark of American Packaging Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.

