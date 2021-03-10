American Packaging Corporation Receives Two Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards

CHILI, N.Y., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Packaging Corporation (APC) has been awarded two Flexible Packaging Achievement awards for Crunch Pak's Toy Story Lunch Kitz. Presented by the Flexible Packaging Association, the Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards showcase the industry's latest innovations and advances that have changed packaging.

The Crunch Pak's Toy Story Lunch Kitz took home two awards in the following categories: Highest Achievement Award and Technical Innovation (Gold award).

Lunch Kitz is a 4 oz. snack tray with individual compartments containing apple slices, artisan crackers, string cheese and salami. APC, in partnership with Crunch Pak, developed a special clear lidding that maintains freshness and nutritional value for the wide variety of food items all in one convenient tray pack. The lidding structure heat seals to the tray and then easily peels off when ready to consume.

