American Packaging Recognized with Excellence in Flexography Award

APC's winning entry was for the Community Coffee LSU Blend Bag. The bag was printed leveraging APC's HPE Flexo ecosystem, which combines cutting-edge pre-press technologies and processes with on-press expertise and transparency that delivers consistent, measurable and repeatable excellence in print output.

"The critical success factors of the design reproduction were matching the iconic LSU brand color with consistent ink laydown while controlling screen reproduction," APC Graphics Manager Josh Dearwater said. "Using our advanced systems and processes, we were able to hit all of those critical factors to create a high-quality and consistent coffee package celebrating the LSU National Championship team."

For more information about APC and HPE Flexo, please visit americanpackaging.com.

About American Packaging Corporation

Founded in 1902, American Packaging Corporation is a recognized leader in the flexible packaging industry. Independently owned, APC is committed to innovation, sustainability and customer delight from a talented family of packaging professionals. Today, APC operates five Centers of Excellence in the United States and employs approximately 1,200 talented, motivated professionals, including nationwide sales reps and field technical support. For more information, please visit americanpackaging.com.

