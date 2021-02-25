American Police Officers Alliance Announces New "Coffee Drops for Cops" Initiative

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grassroots political organization American Police Officers Alliance has announced a new nationwide initiative to improve morale for local law enforcement and provide an opportunity for communities to thank their local departments. The organization announced on their website: "We are happy to announce, "Coffee Drops for Cops."... With "Coffee Drops for Cops," we will order and pay for the coffee in your area, all you need to do is pick it up and drop it off. It is that easy! Enter your information below to request a Coffee Drop for Cops in your area. Complete the form and a member of our team will contact you with the information and to get your Coffee Drop scheduled."

"Our officers faced one of the toughest years on record last year," Executive Director Daniel Stuebs commented. "Law enforcement has faced down increased homicide rates, violent protests and riots, a deadly pandemic, and a maelstrom of negative media coverage and attacks by progressive politicians. We started Coffee Drops for Cops to bring some joy and support back to local departments on behalf of their communities."

American Police Officers Alliance is committed to protecting and defending law enforcement within the political process. The organization helps to elect local leaders who respect and understand the decisions police officers are forced to make each day, and bring awareness to the public on current issues facing police officers and how they can get involved and take action.

"Ultimately we want our police to know that they still have support. Being nominated for a coffee drop is a small gesture with a big impact to let police know that their communities and our organization stand behind them and stand with them," Mr. Stuebs added. American Police Officers Alliance launched this initiative at the beginning of 2021 and plans to continue running the program throughout the year.

It is free to nominate your local police to receive a Coffee Drop. For more information and to nominate your local department, visit https://americanpoliceofficersalliance.com/coffee-drops-for-cops/

American Police Officers Alliance is a nonprofit political organization, organized under Section 527 with the IRS. Contributions made to American Police Officers Alliance are not tax deductible. Not authorized by any candidate or any candidate's committee.

SOURCE American Police Officers Alliance

Related Links

https://americanpoliceofficersalliance.com/

